San Francisco test sites reached a high level after KPIX 5 reports on lagging process – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – San Francisco has stepped up its testing at two emerging test sites after KPIX 5 reports that the number of people testing for coronavirus in the city on a daily basis was not at capacity.

According to the city's Department of Public Health, Tuesday was the largest day of testing for CityTestSF since the service began, with 700 people screened for COVID-19 at its two locations on the Embarcadero at docks 30 and 32 and in 7th St. in the South Market Area.

"I am glad that people are beginning to take advantage of this option, but we … we still need to do more," City Director of Health Dr. Grant Colfax said Wednesday. Colfax added that officials also began routine testing of staff and residents of Laguna Honda nursing homes.

The two CityTestSF locations have the capacity to screen 1,500 people daily. Combined with public hospitals and other clinics, the city has the capacity to screen 5,800 people per day, according to Dr. Susan Philip, the city's Director of Infectious Disease Prevention and Control.

"So only in the last week have we increased or expanded symptoms that qualify someone for the test," Philip said last week when asked about the delay in testing.

Originally, CityTestSF sites only rated healthcare workers and first responders by appointment only. The criteria was expanded to include any symptomatic person.

Supervisor Matt Haney said he wants the criteria to be extended to asymptomatic people, noting that the tests are available only through a website, but not everyone has internet access, especially people on the street who run a lot risk of infection. .

"We need to massively expand the number of people who get tested before they start showing symptoms," Haney said last week.