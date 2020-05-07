San Francisco Mayor's Race, London, hints at slow release of Phase 2 reopening – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – Governor Gavin Newsom is about to announce new guidelines for opening businesses, but it seems that San Francisco Mayor London Breed is indicating that it may happen a little more slowly in his city than the rest of the country. state.

"The numbers keep going up, the number of deaths keeps going up, and we haven't come down the curve," Breed said at his briefing on Wednesday, noting that San Francisco has not seen a slowdown significant enough in the COVID-19 benchmarks to the health order to relax a lot.

All of California awaits the new Phase 2 guidelines that Newsom said it will introduce on Thursday and take effect on Friday.

Phase 1 allowed essential businesses to remain open, including take-out restaurants and supermarkets. Phase 2 is expected to open retail stores, bookstores, florists, and other small businesses with modifications.

"We are so ready to go back to business," said Janine Kirtland of AB Fits, a small clothing store in North Beach.

Kirtland said it is renovating with the goal of reopening with sidewalk service soon. She said she is at peace with a slower reopening than the rest of California.

"Obviously it will be difficult because we were under (the order to stay home) before anyone else," he told KPIX 5. "But this is San Francisco and there are more people here and we have to be careful."

Ida Zoubi's family owns Caffe Trieste, which has been closed for weeks. A gofundme page is raising money for staff. The plan is to reopen the cafe on Monday, but Zoubi is still unsure whether her next-door retail store will also be able to operate under the new guidelines for the city's second phase.

"People are a little frustrated because it is difficult to be locked up for two months," said Zoubi. "But if the safeguards weren't there, this could be much worse. We have to look at the big picture. We will get through it."

The mayor did not elaborate on how different San Francisco Phase 2 guidelines will be from the rest of the state. A spokesperson told KPIX 5 that, no matter what happens, city residents should know that any stricter set of guidelines is required of them.