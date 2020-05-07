Samsung to launch Samsung Pay debit card this summer

Samsung plans to launch a Samsung Pay debit card this summer, the company announced today in a blog post by Sang Ahn, vice president and general manager of Samsung Pay in North America (via Android Central) The card, which will be backed by a cash management account, will be launched by Samsung in association with personal finance company SoFi, Ahn said.

Samsung is also developing a "mobile money management platform first," according to Ahn. His blog does not detail what features that money management platform or the next debit card may have, but he does say that Samsung will share more details "in the coming weeks."

Apple is the Apple Card, a credit card issued in association with Goldman Sachs and released in August 2019. The Apple Card is a titanium card that you can put in your wallet and a digital card that you can use through Apple Pay at your iPhone and Apple Watch, and you can track spending on your Apple Card within the iOS Wallet app.

According to reports, Google is also working on its own branded payment card, although Google's will apparently be a debit card, like Samsung's. Supposedly, Google will also offer expense tracking tools for the card.