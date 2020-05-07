Samsung heir's apology stokes skepticism when surveillance panel meets – Latest News

Samsung Group heir Jay Y. Lee's vote to end dynastic succession in South Korea's largest conglomerate after three generations of control of the Lee family sparked skepticism.

Lee made a surprise announcement Wednesday that he would not pass on the company founded by his grandfather in 1938 to his children. He also apologized for a bribery scandal involving former President Park Geun-hye and the Samsung Group, as well as for the group's anti-union activities.

But governance experts say it was less an apology than a legal defense, as Lee, 51, awaits a court ruling on the corruption case that could result in a long prison sentence.

They also said that he offered no details about his wrongdoing and that there was little to force him to promise not to hand over control to his children.

"It is an empty promise. This is about 20 years and there is no binding commitment," said Park Sang-in, a professor at Seoul National University and an expert on corporate governance.

Despite Samsung's success in remaining competitive on the global stage as the world's largest maker of memory chips and smartphones, lingering legal troubles surrounding the family have made them deeply unpopular in South Korea.

Some critics say Lee was trying to divert public attention from the ongoing legal controversy by vowing to be the last Lee to control the powerful business empire, which has 62 affiliates and posted revenue of $ 267 billion last year.

"If you really want to cut family control of the group, you have to announce how you will download the shares of Samsung's de facto holding company, Samsung C,amp;T, while Bill Gates sold his stake in Microsoft," said Kim Woo-chan, professor of finance. at the University of Korea Business School, he said.

Lee did not specifically address legal issues, including a controversial merger of two Samsung units, a plan prosecutors found key to his succession planning and bribery scandal.

It also did not mention an ongoing investigation by prosecutors into suspected accounting fraud at Samsung's biotech subsidiary Samsung Biologics.

A Samsung compliance committee chaired by a former supreme court judge will meet Thursday afternoon to review Lee's public statement, a panel spokesman said.

The panel, created by the group in January to monitor executives' bad deeds, had asked Lee to offer a public apology for his handling of the estate, the job and other matters.

In August, the Supreme Court overturned an appeals court ruling on the bribery case, raising the possibility of a harsher sentence than the suspended prison term it received in 2018 for seeking Park's favors in succession planning.

Despite the turmoil at the top, Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, the crown jewel of the Samsung Group, managed to boost first-quarter earnings thanks to strong chip sales, even as the coronavirus outbreak has reached demand for their premium smartphones.

