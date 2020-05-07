Rutland Police Officer Hospitalized with COVID-19 Receives Plasma Donation

John Songy —Courtesy of Joanne Songy.

It's been five days since Rutland Police Officer John Songy was rushed to the hospital by ambulance at midnight Saturday, struggling to breathe due to COVID-19.

Since then, his wife, Joanne Songy, has advocated for recovered COVID-19 patients to donate convalescent plasma, not only to aid in her husband's recovery, but also for other COVID-19 patients.

"I just encourage all COVID survivors to please donate their blood so those antibodies can help save someone's life," he told Boston.com Tuesday in a phone interview.

Fortunately, John was able to receive a plasma donation on Tuesday night, but the treatment is not instantaneous. While not sick enough to be on a ventilator, the virus has caused his blood oxygen saturation to drop to less than 93 percent, the healthy threshold, according to the FDA.

Convalescent plasma is being studied As a way to help COVID-19 patients fight the virus: Antibodies that worked to fight the virus in a survivor could be used to help someone else get ahead.

For Joanne, trying to find a way to get a plasma donation for John was something she could do to help direct the energy toward her husband's recovery. She can do FaceTime once or twice a day, at least, she said. But when she does, he can't speak much. He is constantly on oxygen, and when he speaks, he experiences difficulty breathing.

John, 48, has been a police officer for about a decade. He has spent the past six years with the Rutland department, according to his wife.

Her battle with COVID-19 began shortly after Joanne said she tested positive. Her home includes three front-line workers with John as a police officer, Joanne working as a nurse in a nursing home, and Joanne's son working as a postal carrier.

Joanne said she tested positive first. After showing symptoms on Monday, April 20, she was tested for the virus that Wednesday. On Thursday, April 23, he received a positive diagnosis.

John was immediately sent for a test, and he also tested positive on that day. Joanne said her symptoms ranged from shortness of breath to nausea and a sore throat "raw,quot;; she was ill for 11 days. Her sister also lives with them and contracted mild symptoms. Joanne's son was quarantined from work, but showed no symptoms and was not examined.

For John, that Friday, April 24, after his positive test, he began to show symptoms and developed a severe cough. Around 1 a.m. From Saturday May 2, she knew she had to go to the hospital, Joanne said.

She described how her husband woke up with a fever and wanted to shower to see if that could help ease her. But then he ordered her to call 911.

"I was out of breath," said Joanne. "I just couldn't catch my breath."

She made sure he left his home with his cell phone and charger so they could communicate: Families are not allowed to visit hospitals due to the pandemic.

John has been at Saint Vincent Hospital in Worcester since then, his wife said. Monitoring his laboratory work, a doctor found that one of the readings indicated that small blood clots were starting to form in his lungs. An anticoagulant medication was increased to help combat this.

While her husband was in the hospital, Joanne described the process of her husband receiving the plasma donation on Tuesday night.

She made a plea on Facebook Sunday afternoon asking someone to donate plasma if they had recovered from the virus.

Since plasma was identified as a potential remedy for the deadly virus, the American Red Cross has sparked much public interest, according to Kelly Isenor, a spokeswoman for the organization.

At first, she said "a large percentage,quot; of donors simply did not qualify. Starting April 27, the organization started using an automated antibody test with the help of Creative Testing Solutions. This has helped streamline the process and make it so that donations are directed to patients more quickly.

Donations cannot be directed: more resources are needed and the organization wants to make sure that the plasma is distributed equitably, Isenor said. But once donated, convalescent plasma can be frozen for up to a year.

"I think what I would like to say is that these patients need to start the process if they recover," Isenor said. "Even with the (automated) antibody test, there is still that need."

Those interested can visit redcross.org/plasma4covid for more information on being a donor.

For Joanne, she is still waiting and waiting for her husband to get ahead and come home soon. As of Wednesday night, he was still receiving high-flow oxygen and his oxygen saturation falls below the healthy threshold if he moves, he said in a subsequent email to Boston.com. Plasma is believed to start working after several days to a week, Joanne was told.

John is also a candidate for remdesivir, his wife said. The drug, which was tested for use in Ebola patients, was found to help COVID-19 patients recover more quickly in their trial.

Still, the plasma donation provided a glimmer of hope Tuesday night. When she called her husband via FaceTime around 6:20 pm, a nurse broke the news to her and the camera turned to a doctor dressed in personal protective equipment holding the plasma, ready to administer the treatment that could help save John's life.

Rutland Police announced the news through Facebookand encouraged recovered patients to donate.

"PS – John hates attention, so he will be very mad at us when he comes out," read the conclusion of the post. "Too much. We care about you too much!

