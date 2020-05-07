Rupert Grint is a dad: watch the love lives of the Harry Potter stars

Congratulations are in order for Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome!

The 31-year-old actor and 28-year-old actress welcomed a girl. Clair Dobbs, publicist of the proud parents, confirmed the arrival of the little one to E! News on Thursday.

"Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome are delighted to confirm the birth of their baby," said the representative. "We ask that you respect your privacy at this very special time."

The boy's name was not immediately released.

Fans first found out about the pregnancy in April. Grint and Groome were seen in London at the time, and followers saw their tummy for the first time.

This is the couple's first child, who has been romantically linked for years. the Harry Potter alum suggested that he would like to start a family one day during a 2018 interview with The Guardian.

"I would like to settle down and have children soon," the Ron Weasley star told the publication at the time. "If I had a son, would I call him Ron? It's a good name, but probably not. And Grint is a difficult name to match a one-syllable name."