Rupert Grint is a dad: watch the love lives of the Harry Potter stars

Congratulations are in order for Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome!
The 31-year-old actor and 28-year-old actress welcomed a girl. Clair Dobbs, publicist of the proud parents, confirmed the arrival of the little one to E! News on Thursday.
"Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome are delighted to confirm the birth of their baby," said the representative. "We ask that you respect your privacy at this very special time."
The boy's name was not immediately released.
Fans first found out about the pregnancy in April. Grint and Groome were seen in London at the time, and followers saw their tummy for the first time.
This is the couple's first child, who has been romantically linked for years. the Harry Potter alum suggested that he would like to start a family one day during a 2018 interview with The Guardian.
"I would like to settle down and have children soon," the Ron Weasley star told the publication at the time. "If I had a son, would I call him Ron? It's a good name, but probably not. And Grint is a difficult name to match a one-syllable name."
As fans know, Grint spent a decade appearing in the movie series based on J. K. RowlingThe novels. However, a lot has changed for the celebrity since she landed the magical preteen role and starred alongside him. Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson.
Daniel Radcliffe
Daniel is currently in a relationship with the actress. Erin darke, whom he met on the set of his 2013 movie, Kill your loved ones. "We met on the set of Kill your loved ones, and I just went up immediately. It was one of those instant things you think about, 'Oh, I really like this person.' You just have a connection to someone, and suddenly it's incredibly easy to talk to. It was one of those situations, "Daniel said of their relationship in a 2014 interview with Parade.
Emma Watson
Emma is very private about her love life and doesn't talk about her relationships in interviews. However, she was linked to the tech entrepreneur. William "Mack,quot; Knight for some time. A source told The Sun in February 2016: "Mack is a normal, sensible boy who has nothing to do with Hollywood, and Emma loves that. His breakup with her left her really hurt. Matthew (Janney) and it has taken her over a year to feel ready to start again with someone. They are really happy with each other and they see each other when Emma has no work commitments. "But according to multiple reports, the couple has resigned. In 2018, Emma had an affair. Joy& # 39; s Street choir for several months before continuing with the CEO of technology Brendan wallace later that same year. They also separated. She spoke about being single during a 2019 interview with British Vogue. "I never believed the whole thing 'I'm happy single'," she told the magazine. "I thought, 'This is totally untrue.' It took me a long time, but I'm very happy. I call it being a partner."
Rupert Grint
Rupert Grint is another one Harry Potter cast member who keeps his personal life low key. But according to reports and social media, Rupert has been dating the actress. Georgia Groome on and off for years. the Daily mail He posted photos of the duo at a dinner in Los Angeles in March 2017, and a lucky fan snapped a photo with Rupert at the Georgia movie premiere. Double date in October. Let's move forward three years later and you welcomed your first child together!
Matthew Lewis
Matthew Lewis aka Neville Longbottom married with lifelong love Angela Jones in May 2018 in Italy. The duo got engaged in December 2016.
tom felton
tom felton had been in a relationship with Jade Olivia since 2008, but the couple reportedly split in 2016. He and Emma Watson briefly sparked romance rumors in the summer of 2019, but nothing materialized between the former co-stars.
Evanna Lynch
Evanna Lynch, who played Luna Lovegood in Harry Potter, started dating the singer and songwriter AnDel in 2017 but, according to their Instagram profiles, they separated.
Bonnie Wright
Bonnie Wright and Harry Potter co-star Jamie Campbell Bower she got engaged in 2011, but split the following year. In 2014 Bonnie spoke about her relationship with her boyfriend. Simon Hammerstein. She told the Afternoon standard At the time, "We get along so well. That's why we're still together. London is such a big melting pot that you can always find lovely people. It's nice to be with someone who respects the arts, so we talked about everything together.
Their current relationship status is unknown.
Cheers to the family of three!
