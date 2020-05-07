Rupert Grint from Harry Potter and Georgia Groome Baby Girl welcome

And a baby makes three!

Thursday, Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome announced that they welcomed a girl together. In a statement to E! News, the Harry Potter The representative of Alumbre confirmed the magical news of the arrival of his little boy.

"Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome are delighted to confirm the birth of their baby," shared the couple's representative with E! News. "We ask that you respect your privacy at this very special time."

Earlier this month, news broke that British actors were waiting after Groome was seen carrying a bundle while on a tour in London. "Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome are excited to announce that they are expecting a baby and would ask for privacy at this time," a representative told E! News of the time.

Grint and Groome have been romantically linked for almost a decade and have been going on and off. Last year, old loves sparked marriage rumors when the Angus, thongs and perfect kisses the star was watching with a gold band on its ring finger.