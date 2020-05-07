Rupert Grint and Girlfriend Welcome Baby Girl

Twitter

The actor from & # 39; Harry Potter & # 39; and his longtime girlfriend, Georgia Groome, officially became first-time parents when she gave birth to their first child together.

Rupert Grint he is a new pope

The "Harry Potter"star and his actress girlfriend, Georgia Groome, have welcomed their first child.

"Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome are delighted to confirm the birth of their baby. Please respect their privacy at this special time," a representative told People in a statement.

Grint and his partner confirmed they were expecting a child last month, April 2020, after Georgia was seen sporting a baby bump while running errands.

New parents have been dating since 2011.