Roku Stick deal drops Streaming Stick + to $ 39 on Amazon

Today's Dealmaster is spearheaded by a deal on Roku's Streaming Stick +, which has dropped to $ 39 at various retailers. That's $ 10 off your regular rate. The 4K and HDR-ready streamer briefly dropped to $ 29 during Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday last year, but this is tied to the lowest price we've seen from reputable retailers outside of that.

If you can't deal with the clunky interfaces that are often built into new smart TVs, Streaming Stick + is a good overall choice for streaming video up to 4K HDR. While we've given Amazon's main competitor, Fire TV Stick 4K, a slight nod in the past, both streamers are worth it; the best option is usually the cheapest one.

To compare: The main advantages of Fire TV Stick 4K are its compatibility with more advanced HDR formats such as Dolby Vision (Streaming Stick + is only compatible with standard HDR10) and a more robust voice search with the help of the Alexa digital assistant. (It also has a Twitch app, which Roku doesn't have.) Roku's operating system may make certain apps look more dated from a design point of view, but it is more neutral in recommending content, Amazon tends to push its own content in the first place, and it doesn't flood you with so many ads. The main draw is that its user interface is simpler to navigate, with a focus on applications rather than programs, all in a clean grid. It's a bit boring, but it's customizable and easy.

Beyond that, the Streaming Stick + is still quick to load apps, its remote is reliable, and it lets you listen to shows privately with your phone app. It is very easy to configure, and maintains a stable connection with Wi-Fi 802.11ac support. To be clear, neither he nor the Fire TV Stick 4K really can compare to high-end devices like Apple TV 4K or Nvidia Shield TV if you have a large local media library or want more involved home theater features. But for those who get most of their movies and TV shows through streaming apps and just want a direct way to watch them cheaply, without having to worry about performance issues, this is a good value.

However, if everything is ready on the transmission front, we also have deals on our highly rated Thunderbolt 3 dock, Doom Eternal, a variety of Amazon devices, Anker charging cables, and more. Take a look for yourself below.

Note: Up News Info Technica can earn compensation for the sales of the links in this post through affiliate programs.

Top 10 deals of the day

at Amazon and B,amp;H (normally $ 50). CalDigit TS3 Plus Thunderbolt 3 dock – 2x Thunderbolt 3, USB-C 3.1 Gen 1, USB-C 3.1 Gen 2, 5x USB-A 3.1, DisplayPort 1.2, SD, Gigabit Ethernet, digital optical audio, analog input / output, 87 W charging for $ 229.99 on Amazon (normally $ 270).

on Amazon (normally $ 55). Anker PowerLine II (3 ft.) USB-C to Lightning Cable for $ 10.99 Woot (normally $ 14.50).

Woot (normally $ 14.50). Anker Premium 7-in-1 Hub USB-C – 2x USB-A, USB-C, HDMI (4K @ 30Hz), 2x SD, 85W pass-through charging for $ 26.99 on Amazon (use code: ANKERHUB46 – normally $ 39.99).

on Amazon (use code: – normally $ 39.99). 55-inch Vizio M558-G1 LED TV (2019 model) 4K HDR LED + $ 100 Dell Electronic Gift Card for $ 529.99 at Dell (typically $ 630).

at Dell (typically $ 630). Logitech G305 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse for $ 39.99 at Logitech (usually $ 50).

at Logitech (usually $ 50). 1-year Sony PlayStation Plus membership card for $ 34.99 on eBay (normally $ 59.99).

on eBay (normally $ 59.99). Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (8GB, Ads) e-reader for $ 94.99 on Amazon (typically $ 129.99).

on Amazon (typically $ 129.99). Amazon Echo Show 5 smart display for $ 49.99 on Amazon (normally $ 75).

Laptop and Desktop Deals

Apple MacBook Air (2020) laptop – Intel Core i5-1030NG7, 13.3-inch 2560×1600, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, scissor-type keyboard switches for $ 1,199 on Amazon (typically $ 1,299).

on Amazon (typically $ 1,299). CalDigit TS3 Plus Thunderbolt 3 dock – 2x Thunderbolt 3, USB-C 3.1 Gen 1, USB-C 3.1 Gen 2, 5x USB-A 3.1, DisplayPort 1.2, SDXC, Gigabit Ethernet, digital optical audio, analog input / output, 87 W charging for $ 229.99 on Amazon (normally $ 270).

Enlarge / / Doom Eternal Don't skimp on Gothic architecture.

Video Game Deals

on Amazon (normally $ 55). Assassin & # 39; s Creed Odyssey (XB1, digital) for $ 14.99 in Microsoft (Deluxe Edition for $ 20 – normally $ 25).

in Microsoft (Deluxe Edition for – normally $ 25). Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (XB1) for $ 29.99 on Amazon (PS4 copy for $ 35 – normally $ 40).

on Amazon (PS4 copy for – normally $ 40). Burnout Paradise Remastered (XB1, digital) for $ 4.99 at Microsoft (usually $ 15).

at Microsoft (usually $ 15). Burnout Paradise Remastered (PC, origin) for $ 2.99 on Amazon (normally $ 15).

on Amazon (normally $ 15). Persona 5: Royal Edition (PS4) for $ 49.94 on Amazon (normally $ 59.99).

on Amazon (normally $ 59.99). The outer worlds (PS4, XB1) for $ 29.99 on Amazon (normally $ 35).

on Amazon (normally $ 35). Mortal Kombat 11 (Change) to $ 19.99 on Amazon (normally $ 27).

on Amazon (normally $ 27). The last guardian (PS4) for $ 16.99 at Google Shopping and Best Buy (typically $ 19.99).

at Google Shopping and Best Buy (typically $ 19.99). Shadow of the Colossus (PS4) for $ 16.99 at Google Shopping and Best Buy (typically $ 19.99).

at Google Shopping and Best Buy (typically $ 19.99). Peggle 2 (XB1, digital) for $ 1.19 at Microsoft (usually $ 10).

at Microsoft (usually $ 10). Dreams (PS4) for $ 29.99 on Amazon (normally $ 39.99).

on Amazon (normally $ 39.99). Splatoon 2 (Switch, digital) for $ 41.99 at Nintendo eShop (normally $ 49.99).

at Nintendo eShop (normally $ 49.99). Assassin & # 39; s Creed Origins (XB1, digital) for $ 14.99 on Amazon (normally $ 20).

on Amazon (normally $ 20). The sims 4 (PC, digital) for $ 4.99 on Amazon (normally $ 19.99).

on Amazon (normally $ 19.99). Battlefield 4 (PC, origin) for $ 2.99 on Amazon (normally $ 15).

on Amazon (normally $ 15). Titanfall 2 (PC, origin) for $ 2.99 on Amazon (normally $ 19.99).

on Amazon (normally $ 19.99). Mass Effect Trilogy (PC, origin) for $ 8.99 on Amazon (normally $ 25).

on Amazon (normally $ 25). Make an order: Cyberpunk 2077 (PS4, XB1, PC) for $ 49.94 on Amazon (normally $ 59.99).

Game offers

TV offers and home entertainment

Electronics Offers

Audio offers

Smart home deals

Accessories and various offers