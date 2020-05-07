Riverside and San Bernardino counties report additional deaths; Ventura Reports More Cases – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Riverside and San Bernardino counties reported additional deaths related to the new coronavirus on Thursday, while Ventura County reported new cases.

Riverside County health officials reported 84 recently confirmed cases and six more deaths, for a total of 4,756 cases and 192 deaths across the county.

Of the 196 county residents who remained hospitalized with COVID-19 on Thursday, 81 were treated in intensive care units. Although the county also reported that 2,217 people have recovered from the disease.

San Bernardino County reported an additional 130 cases and four deaths, for a total of 2,562 cases and 108 deaths across the county.

Ventura County reported 23 new cases Thursday, with a total of 631 cases and 19 deaths. Of those cases, 430 have been recovered. There were 182 active quarantined cases.

The county said 27 people were currently hospitalized, with 13 in intensive care units.

As of Thursday night, 64,986 Riverside County residents had been screened, 26,656 San Bernardino county residents had been screened, and 12,465 Ventura county residents had been screened.