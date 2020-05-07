Rivers flowed on Mars for at least 100,000 years, researchers say – BGR

Mars had large rivers of running water for tens of thousands of years, scientists say.

The discovery is based on images submitted by NASA's Mars orbiter that revealed sediment deposits and telltale signs of water flow on the planet's surface.

The rivers are 3.7 billion years old, making it difficult to determine if they ever sustained life.

If you are looking for signs of past lives on a planet like Mars that looks dry, dusty, and dead today, the first thing to do is determine if the planet was ever capable of supporting life. Mars is very much like Earth in that it is rocky, not too big or too small, and it once had a more robust atmosphere. He also had water, and new research suggests he had plenty.

Scientists have long believed that Mars was once much bluer than red, with bodies of water and, if we are lucky, life. Now, a new study published in Nature's Communications suggests that about 3.7 billion years ago, Mars had flowing rivers.

The study used high-resolution images sent to Earth by NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter. The orbiter's HiRISE camera can produce stunningly detailed images of the surface of the red planet. In this case, the images that were of most interest to the research team were those of the Hellas basin, an ancient impact crater that dominates a large part of the planet's southern hemisphere.

The rocky landscape of the basin's structure and rim reveals telltale signs of water flow. A long time ago, Martian rivers transported and deposited material like rivers on Earth do, and by studying what rivers left behind, researchers can use the images as a fingerprint that reveals how it flowed, moved, and strayed. water over tens of thousands of years.

Rivers dug into the rock and deposited layered sediment. Scientists can measure these layers even from the elevated viewpoint offered by the orbiter, and the data suggests that the river's channels were at least a few meters deep. That is quite deep, and suggests that Mars had a lot of water moving to and from various areas of its surface.

The big question, of course, is whether this rocky, watery Mars billions of years ago had other things that we associate with such a planet. I am talking about life, of course, be it flora or fauna.

Mars' next rover, Perseverance, will be equipped with instruments that will allow it to uncover evidence of such a life, and its mission is slated to begin soon. NASA plans to launch it in July, with an arrival date of February 2021. If that goes according to plan, we may not have to wait long to prove that life really existed somewhere other than Earth.

Image Source: NASA / JPL-Caltech / MSSS