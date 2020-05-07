"Riverdale" ends in high audience; "Masked Singer" Wins Wednesday – Up News Info

Almost all networks saw a drop in their lineup ratings on Wednesday nights, with the exception of the season finale of Riverdale The CW teen drama won by closing its season shortened with a 0.2 in adult demographics of 18-49 and 683,000 viewers, marking its highest audience in eight months.

Despite falling two tenths, The masked singer (1.8, 7.08M) still managed to win the night. Meanwhile it's after the show After the mask (0.9, 4.03M) failed to hold viewers and dived week after week.

On CBS, Survivor (1.4, 7.58M) did not work, but it was the most watched program of the night. Seal team (0.6, 4.74M) ended his season with a two-tenths hit last week, dropping from his season high.

ABC started their night with The goldbergs (0.8, 4.35M), which was stable. That was followed up with the first of a double help from Single parents; the first special episode at 8:30 PM (0.5, 2.88M) coincided last week, while the second episode (0.4, 2.23M) on its regular 9:30 schedule dropped a tenth to equal a series low . Sandwiched between was American housewife (0.5, 2.83M), which was also down one tenth. ABC ended the night with a special episode of Shark tank (0.5, 2.40M).

NBC broadcast replays of their Chicago franchise.