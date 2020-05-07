Rishi Kapoor's son-in-law, Bharat Sahni, shares some lovely memories of the late actor

Actor Rishi Kapoor last breathed on April 30, 2020. Colleagues from Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan and others mourned the death of veteran Today, their son. According to the law, Bharat Sahni shared some photos of the actor.

In those photos, Rishi can be seen posing with his wife Neetu Kapoor and daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. Recalling it as a memento of a New Year's Eve excursion in 2010, Bharat Sahni wrote: "Beautiful memories # 2010 #newyearseve Just before Samara was born."

Close friends and family attended Rishi Kapoor's funeral and prayer meeting. Unfortunately, her daughter Riddhima was unable to attend her father's last rites as she did not obtain permission to travel in the middle of the closure. He arrived in Mumbai by road two days later.

Take a look at the photos here:

Our prayers go out to the actor and his family …

%MINIFYHTML7c5d0356818da693be28aa431704d63d12%