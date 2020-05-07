Rich Miley Cyrus cannot relate to people's struggles during the coronavirus pandemic

WSJ / Miley Cyrus Magazine

The former Disney singer admits that she has no idea what the coronavirus pandemic is like for other people because she is privileged and & # 39; financially stable & # 39 ;.

Up News Info –

Miley Cyrus He feels out of touch with the rest of the world after admitting that his experience of the coronavirus pandemic "is not like that of most others" in the United States. USA

The 27-year-old singer is currently isolating himself with her boyfriend. Cody Simpson at his Malibu mansion, and speaking to WSJ Magazine, he confessed that his "unique" position means he doesn't have to deal with the day-to-day problems most people face.

"I know I am in a unique position, and my experience with this pandemic is not like that of most others in my country and around the world," explained the "Slide Away" star.

"My life has been delayed, but I really have no idea what this pandemic is like … I feel comfortable in my space and I can put food on my table and (I'm) financially stable, and that's not the situation. Story for many people. "

<br />

During the shutdown, Miley has turned to social media to brighten up the days of fans with her. "Bright-minded"Instagram Live series, of which he explained:" I love connecting with people. "

"There is something where when you listen to someone else's stories, you also realize all these pieces of yours … I think that is what I have missed in my life, those relationships."

The show airs daily on the star's Instagram page at 2:30 p.m. ET Monday through Friday.