RHONY's Luann De Lesseps lists her requirements for a potential boyfriend

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
3
Real Housewives of New York star Luann de Lesseps has had bad luck in love but is looking for love again and knows exactly what he wants this time.

The reality show star cut it with Up News Info, where he revealed what he's looking for.

"I started this dating app called Hinge. So at the moment I'm just looking at shop windows anyway. I haven't decided to take anyone on a date yet. It's like taking a look at it. I've never been online in my life. It's not just the way I've met men before, but you know, I'm trying new things. Lu and improved! "She told them.

