RHONY's Luann De Lesseps lists her requirements for a potential boyfriend

Real Housewives of New York star Luann de Lesseps has had bad luck in love but is looking for love again and knows exactly what he wants this time.

The reality show star cut it with Up News Info, where he revealed what he's looking for.

"I started this dating app called Hinge. So at the moment I'm just looking at shop windows anyway. I haven't decided to take anyone on a date yet. It's like taking a look at it. I've never been online in my life. It's not just the way I've met men before, but you know, I'm trying new things. Lu and improved! "She told them.

Luann separated from her ex-husband, Tom D & # 39; Agostino Jr., in 2017 after he repeatedly cheated on her. The division led her down a drunken spiral and eventually ended up in rehab after trying to evade arrest in Miami.

"First, you have to be six feet tall. Second, you must have hair. And third, you have had children or already married because I don't date anyone who has never been, you know, a husband or a parent. I think those are really important things. And to be fun. And handsome. "