RHOBH's Lisa Rinna stuns with long curly hair: fans love the hairstyle

Beverly Hill Real Housewives (RHOBH) star Lisa Rinna is known for her short layered haircut. Called a fluff, it is revered by many women who love the way different lengths highlight facial features, including the eyes. It's also a popular style for middle-aged women, as furry layers help camouflage lines on the face. It is a look that Lisa Rinna has made popular alongside Raquel Welch and Jane Fonda, who often go for longer layers and feather them. RHOBH Fans and fans of Lisa, in particular, know that many women on the show change their looks, but Lisa especially will go through many different hairstyles. Take a look at Lisa's social media pages, like her official Instagram account where she has 2.3 million followers, and you'll see that Lisa loves to play around with her looks. She will wear many different wigs, including those of different lengths, styles, and colors. In one of her recent photos, Lisa was wearing a long curly wig, and fans love the look. The style was very flattering for the shape and structure of his face and some said he looked younger with the soft curls.

You can see a photo of Lisa Rinna's classic hairstyle below. The shag hairstyle is so popular that it has become wigs for women who want that "Lisa Rinna,quot; look.

Fluff layered hairstyle was also a popular look at Raquel Welch. You will find that many women, once they reach their 40s or 50s, opt for a shorter, hairier hairstyle. Don't be fooled by the comments below. There are many Lisa Rinna wigs available in the market. The description only talks about getting the hairstyle for that company. The look is almost identical, only Raquel wore longer bangs, but both Lisa and Raquel are known to wear side swept and furry bangs.

Here's an example of Jane Fonda's shag hairstyle flipped sideways.

Since many people are used to seeing Lisa Rinna with the short and layered haircut, it is always a surprise to see her with a different hairstyle. In the photo below, Lisa is seen with a light brown hair color with thick blonde highlights. The loose waves frame her eyes and then fall into soft, full curls around her face. The wig has a lot of volume and body and looks natural.

You can see the look below.

What do you think of Lisa Rinna's fluffy layered haircut? Do you associate that hairstyle with her?

What do you think about the long curly wig?

