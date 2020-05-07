RHOA's Kenya Moore considered reconciling with Vivica Fox before her recent comments

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore was reportedly considering appearing on the Vivica Fox show, until she heard Vivica's latest comments about her.

On Claudia Jordan's Fox Soul show, she asked Vivica if she would consider repairing the crack between her and Kenya.

Vivica replied, "F * ck that bitch. No," Vivica said, adding that the beef with Kenya "will never go away." She continued: "I love you [Claudia], and you know you helped me get through that. But that one over there? – No, ma'am."

She added: "Some people you don't like anymore. [Kenya] at the top of that list. I feel sorry for my fans, because we are all about brotherhood, but I don't like it."

A source close to Kenya said that any thoughts about ending their meat went out the window.

"[Kenya] did not want there to be any insult or drama, and she thought fans would love it and would be interested to see them sitting. She was very lively and anxious," the source said. "After the Vivica video appeared, Kenya lost interest in going to the Vivica show and thinks it is a shame that she cannot go on. She is confused where she comes from," added our source.