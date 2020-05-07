Home Entertainment RHOA's Kenya Moore considered reconciling with Vivica Fox before her recent comments

RHOA's Kenya Moore considered reconciling with Vivica Fox before her recent comments

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore was reportedly considering appearing on the Vivica Fox show, until she heard Vivica's latest comments about her.

On Claudia Jordan's Fox Soul show, she asked Vivica if she would consider repairing the crack between her and Kenya.

Vivica replied, "F * ck that bitch. No," Vivica said, adding that the beef with Kenya "will never go away." She continued: "I love you [Claudia], and you know you helped me get through that. But that one over there? – No, ma'am."

