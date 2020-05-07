RHOA's Kandi Burruss: Nene infiltrates a damage control journey!

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss ignores Nene Leakes, claiming she was "traumatized,quot; by the recent virtual meeting: she says Nene is just doing a little damage control.

"To be clear, I am a Taurus woman. My birthday is coming up soon. Usually we can be very calm, until we explode in your butt," says Kandi.

She continued: "There were some crazy arguments during the meeting. There has been one of us in the group, who has been doing a full press tour of the meeting, trying to tell everything that happened on their side before it happened. me, I think it's damage control. And yeah, I'm talking about Nene, I'm not even going to tiptoe. He's definitely been doing a damage control tour everywhere. Everywhere I see, I'm going to talk more. about this when the meeting comes because I don't want to give away things that have not yet been developed. "

