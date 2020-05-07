RHOA's Kandi Burruss: Nene infiltrates a damage control journey!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
3
Logo

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss ignores Nene Leakes, claiming she was "traumatized,quot; by the recent virtual meeting: she says Nene is just doing a little damage control.

"To be clear, I am a Taurus woman. My birthday is coming up soon. Usually we can be very calm, until we explode in your butt," says Kandi.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here