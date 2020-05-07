Residents of Washington state throw coronavirus parties, a very stupid trend

Image: Getty

Well, this felt inevitable: A growing trend has been identified in Washington state: "Fiestas covid-19" in which people intentionally crowd around a person known to be infected with the virus in order to contract it.

A report in the New York Times He says that Walla Walla County has confirmed that two of those parties have taken place in the past few weeks, and surprise! Several attendees tested positive:

The possibility of infection parties for people who want to quickly contract the disease in the hope of obtaining immunity has been fear among some health experts because the country has a long history of people choosing an intentional infection. Health officials, for example, have worked in the past to stop chickenpox parties in which parents tried to expose their unvaccinated children to the disease. %MINIFYHTML425759d6a0d1b129221b5ff81d8f078b14%

In addition to the obvious risk that people who contract the virus will spread it for more vulnerable populations, it is not yet clear how immunity to covid-19 It works, and scientists suspect that people who have had the coronavirus may get it again. Experts warn that antibody tests are unreliable and that the eagerness of some authorities for provide Immunity "passports" for people to return to work are premature and ill-conceived.

"Before embarking on major political decisions, such as transmitter immunity certificates to get people back to work, I think it's good for people to say, "Wait, we don't know much about immunity to this virus," "Angela Rasmussen, a virologist at Columbia University, saying STAT News.

Meghan Debolt, director of community health for Walla Walla County, told the Times that two assistants those who got sick "informed health researchers that they thought they could recover quickly from the virus, apparently without considering that they could pass it on to other more vulnerable [leader] to serious effects on health or death. "

"They feel really bad now, knowing that they put families, friends and others at risk," Debolt said.