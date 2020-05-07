Residents improvise to stay cool as public pools remain closed, authorities release guidelines for apartment complexes – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – With temperatures rising in Southern California when people stay home and community pools remain closed, residents are looking for ways to stay cool.

Cara Purgason Carrillo and her family have started using inflatable and water taps to keep cool.

"We are hanging out outside our apartment, playing with water," he said. "I have a two-year-old son at home, just trying to survive."

"I have seen other families outside their apartment with buckets of water, water pistols, just making it happen," said Purgason Carrillo.

At a Target in Pasadena, store shelves were mostly empty and nearly depleted in kiddie pools.

Jenny Walkup was able to snag one just in time.

"I just walked by and the guy was downloading new ones, so I thought, 'Hey, I need one of those'."

Some county officials have begun establishing guidelines for swimming pools in condo and apartment complexes to keep residents safe while playing in the sun.

Pasadena and Riverside County have released some guidelines for apartment complexes to follow if they choose, but there is no date to reopen city or county pools.

Some of the guidelines for apartment managers and homeowners associations include:

Create a disinfection plan.

Post hygiene signs.

Implement social distancing by limiting the group to only one or two families at a time.

Wear facial coatings.

Carry out pool security checks.

Pasadena city officials said that due to the difficulty of enforcing social distancing, the pools are unlikely to reopen for recreational swimming.

Authorities say there is no evidence that COVID-19 can spread through swimming pools, but maintaining good levels of chlorine can help prevent it.