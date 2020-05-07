Researchers Design Photosynthetic Bacteria to Produce Hydrogen

The price of photovoltaic energy has plummeted, making it competitive with fossil-fueled power generation. But there is still a range of applications, like ships and planes, where electric power doesn't help much. And storing the electricity produced by solar energy so that it can be used at night remains an unsolved problem. For those reasons, there has been a continuing interest in converting solar energy into a fuel that can be stored, either by using electricity generated by photovoltaic energy or by using light to directly power fuel generation.

Obviously, there is a means of generating fuel through light that has been in use for approximately 3 billion years: photosynthesis. But photosynthesis requires a large and complex set of proteins that is difficult to keep out of cells. And within cells, the products of photosynthesis are quickly used to help cells grow. Therefore, designing a version of photosynthesis that can be useful for fuel production has been a challenge.

Earlier this week, however, researchers at the University of Kiel described how they rearranged some photosynthetic proteins to produce bacteria that emit hydrogen when exposed to light.

Hold the oxygen

In certain photosynthetic bacteria called cyanobacteria, it is normal to produce hydrogen in short jets. It is part of a process that cyanobacteria use to shut down photosynthesis when things go dark. This generally leaves cyanobacteria with spare electrons in their photosynthetic systems, which combine with some of the remaining hydrogen ions from the division of water, resulting in a hydrogen molecule. But this only happens during a very short explosion before these electrons run out.

Once light is restored, photosynthesis begins again and electrons become abundant. But photosynthesis also leads to the production of oxygen, since the proteins that make hydrogen turn out to be sensitive to oxygen. So once the oxygen is produced, these enzymes are turned off and the production of hydrogen stops again. Combined, these elements ensure that the window for hydrogen production is very short.

Ideally, to produce any kind of useful fuel, we would like the system to be active at all times. So the researchers set out to design a version that could be.

The main limitation of the system is the fact that the hydrogen-producing enzyme is a backup: it is only active if the electrons have nowhere to go. That, in part, is based on its interactions with the complex that uses light to release electrons. Electron movement is optimal at certain distances from its source, and the hydrogen-producing enzyme is usually docked in an awkward location.

The researchers then completely redesigned the proteins. They removed the coupling sites that allowed other protein complexes to interact with the one that produces the electrons. And they altered the docking site of the hydrogen-producing complex to move closer to where the electrons are produced. Ideally, these changes should make the hydrogen-producing complex the primary target for electrons released when light strikes the resulting complex.

Let there be light

The researchers then removed the normal versions of the proteins that make up these complexes and replaced them with the designed ones. The resulting cyanobacteria grew considerably slower than their undesigned cousins, but continued to grow. This indicated that the electrons were still getting where they needed them often enough to boost the normal metabolic activity of the cyanobacteria – the changes had not redirected everything toward hydrogen production.

As with normal cyanobacteria, a brief explosion of hydrogen production occurred upon illumination, which quickly disappeared in both strains as oxygen accumulated. However, if they changed the cyanobacteria to an oxygen-free environment and added a system to remove free oxygen atoms, it was possible to obtain the strain designed to continue producing hydrogen. They could get rid of oxygen removal simply by flowing nitrogen gas over bacterial cultures, removing oxygen from the environment.

The engineered cyanobacteria produced the highest levels of hydrogen yet seen in these organisms, and could continue to produce hydrogen for hours. Presumably, they would eventually remove enough hydrogen ions from the solution they were growing in to change their pH, but this did not appear to be a problem during several hours of lighting.

The researchers behind the work say there are several ways they can potentially improve electron flow within your engineering complex. And ultimately, it would be ideal to make the process less oxygen sensitive overall.

But they argue that their approach provides a great benefit over previous efforts in this area. Many of these have focused on removing the components of photosynthesis from a living cell to precisely control the active pathways to skew production towards hydrogen or other fuels. But, outside of the cell, these components quickly pick up damage and cannot be replaced. Alternatives that operate on an intact cell face the challenge of preventing the cell from diverting energy to the pathways it needs for rapid reproduction. This work, the researchers argue, confirms that it may have the benefits of working in living cells while also eliminating some of the competing pathways.

