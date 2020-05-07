Report – Up News Info Los Angeles

THE SECOND (CBSLA) – A sense of optimism about restarting the NBA season at some point seems to be building this week after reports that the Los Angeles Lakers hope to reopen their practice facilities as soon as next week.

The Lakers aim to return to the facility on May 16 under NBA coronavirus protocols, Shams Carania of The Athletic reported Wednesday.

The Lakers hope to open the facility at that time, and will continue to work with the government and appropriate health officials to ensure the safety of players and staff during the fluid coronavirus situation. https://t.co/0xw2sblPKy – Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 7, 2020

While there would only be fewer than a handful of players allowed to participate at any one time, the move signaled a willingness to consider ways for the NBA to move forward after it abruptly suspended the season in March after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert , tested positive for COVID-19.

Lakers coach Frank Vogel is among those who express optimism and tells the Daily News: "No more than four players at a time with a coach and there are obviously limitations to what can really be accomplished in that environment." . However, that's a big step from where they've been for the past six or seven weeks or wherever it is. I think we have to find that balance of boosting their conditioning without breaking their bodies. "

Per league guidelines published last month, head coaches or assistants will not be allowed to participate and full practices and practice games remain prohibited.