Reliance JioPhone will soon support Aarogya Setu app – Latest news

NEW DELHI: India will launch in a few days a version of its coronavirus contact tracking application that can run on cheap phones of mobile operator Reliance Jio as it seeks to increase the reach of the system, a senior government official said.

India, which imposed the world's largest shutdown to combat the spread of the coronavirus, last month launched the Aarogya Setu (Health Bridge) app, a Bluetooth-based and GPS-based app that alerts users who may have been in contact with people. which then tests positive for COVID-19.

The app, which has been downloaded more than 83 million times so far, was initially available to the roughly 500 million Indian smartphone users on Google's Android and Apple devices, but not for around 400 million users. of phones with more basic functions.

Within a week, a version of the app will be launched for more than 100 million users of the $ 9 JioPhone, a budget-friendly internet-enabled phone powered by a mobile operating system called KaiOS, a senior government official told Reuters. .

Launched by the Reliance Industries telecommunications unit in 2017, the phone gives users access to 4G mobile data and applications, including the popular WhatsApp messenger from Facebook Inc.

"We are promoting it … the tests continue," said the official, who declined to be identified because the plan is not public.

India's Ministry of Technology and Reliance Jio did not immediately respond to emails seeking comment.

Contact tracking applications like Aarogya Setu are being used in an attempt to speed up the process of identifying, testing, and isolating people exposed to the virus before they pass it on to others.

While many countries around the world are using similar apps, some like Australia and Colombia are turning to Alphabet's Apple and Google technology amid citizen privacy concerns and failed state-backed systems.

