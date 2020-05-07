Reese Witherspoon wins Thursday with a photo inspired by the 90's celebration

In the service of an important fashion look: What, as if it were difficult?
Thursday, Reese witherspoon She treated her Instagram followers with an epic throwback image, time traveling back to the 90s with a snapshot of herself on the red carpet.
In it, a teenager Reese, who bears a striking resemblance to her 20-year-old daughter. Ava PhillippeHe can be seen giving the camera a fierce pout in his best grunge outfit, which consisted of a periwinkle camisole and tons of bracelets and choker necklaces. Naturally, the Little Liars Star combined her glamor with her top, opting for an icy blue eyeshadow to tie the look together. And of course, she sported her signature blonde locks in some space knots.
In addition to demonstrating that his ensemble was a sign of the times, Reese admitted that his fellow stars gwen Stefani, drew Barrymore and Jared Leto inspired the look in his legend. "Ahhh … 90s style," he wrote. "Reviewing some old photos and pretty sure that @gwenstefani is responsible for this hair trend, @drewbarrymore inspired these eyebrows and @jaredleto is responsible for my leather choker. Thanks guys! #Tbt."
Praising her red carpet pose, which involved holding up the American Sign Language sign for "I love you,quot; Jennifer Garner He commented, "But the hand gestures are all yours. I think you should bring them back and you will wait for that important photo here." Zoë Kravitz He also intervened, writing: "This brightened my day. It is so important," along with the designer. Alexandra Wang, who commented: "OB-sessed,quot;.
Ron Galella, Ltd./Wireimage, John Shearer / Getty Images
This is not the only setback Reese has shared in the past few days. Last week, he recalled the "Bend and Snap,quot; scene from his movie. Legally Blonde and posted a clip of her performing the now iconic move. "I will never forget to film this scene for #LegallyBlonde. In fact, we had a complete dance number that we memorized for weeks and weeks choreographed by the incredible Basil toni"he recalled." All of these professional dancers came in and made the entire sequence so much fun! There was even a dancer named Beverly Polcyn dancing with us He was in his 80s and had danced in movies with Shirley Temple like a girl she had more energy than all of us! #tbt #bendandsnap ".
In another #TBT post, the Little fires everywhere star shared a flashback photo of herself from the 90s. This time, she sported an intricate updo and bold brown lipstick. "There's a lot to unpack here. I mean … what's going on with my hair?" she teased. "But more importantly … who else enjoyed this 90s brown lipstick trend? # Tbt."
Like his recent flashback, this one also struck a chord with his famous friends. Regarding Reese's beauty issues, Jennifer Lopez He commented: "I did … warm autumn colors." Olivia Wilde She also joined in, writing, "I remember trying HARDAR to copy this look at home and … it didn't work well." Applauding his outfit, Kerry Washington wrote: "This is the trend of every 90 wrapped in a photo." But perhaps the best answer was Alyssa Milano, who commented: "I think I was there that night."
