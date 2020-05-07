Reese Witherspoon wins Thursday with a photo inspired by the 90's celebration

In the service of an important fashion look: What, as if it were difficult?

Thursday, Reese witherspoon She treated her Instagram followers with an epic throwback image, time traveling back to the 90s with a snapshot of herself on the red carpet.

In it, a teenager Reese, who bears a striking resemblance to her 20-year-old daughter. Ava PhillippeHe can be seen giving the camera a fierce pout in his best grunge outfit, which consisted of a periwinkle camisole and tons of bracelets and choker necklaces. Naturally, the Little Liars Star combined her glamor with her top, opting for an icy blue eyeshadow to tie the look together. And of course, she sported her signature blonde locks in some space knots.

In addition to demonstrating that his ensemble was a sign of the times, Reese admitted that his fellow stars gwen Stefani, drew Barrymore and Jared Leto inspired the look in his legend. "Ahhh … 90s style," he wrote. "Reviewing some old photos and pretty sure that @gwenstefani is responsible for this hair trend, @drewbarrymore inspired these eyebrows and @jaredleto is responsible for my leather choker. Thanks guys! #Tbt."