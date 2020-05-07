Redskins 2020 calendar: dates and times for all 16 games, calendar strength, final record prediction

The Redskins hope to quickly change their fortunes in the first year of new coach Ron Rivera's tenure. After a 3-13 season that ended with them in the NFC East, they will try to use their 2020 NFL schedule to show some improvement.

Washington is rebuilding itself in many ways, especially defensively under Rivera. There's hope that Chase Young, the No. 2 pick overall, will make a big impact on everyone else with his elite passing career lead.

NFL OFF 2020 SEASON:

Eraser grades | Power rankings | The best free agents available

However, the offense still raises big questions, as the team shifts from the West Coast-based scheme of Jay Gruden and Bill Callahan to Ehrhardt-Perkins with Scott Turner. There is also some uncertainty in the quarterback after the Redskins traded for former Panthers backup Kyle Allen, who should compete with Dwayne Haskins for the initial job.

Can the Redskins improve their record based on their 2020 schedule and roster changes?

Here's a full breakdown of the Redskins' 2020 calendar, including dates, start times, and analysis for all 16 games.

2020 Redskin Calendar

House : Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Philadelphia Eagles, Baltimore Ravens, Carolina Panthers, Cincinnati Bengals, Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks

: Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Philadelphia Eagles, Baltimore Ravens, Carolina Panthers, Cincinnati Bengals, Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks Far: Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Philadelphia Eagles, Arizona Cardinals, Cleveland Browns, Detroit Lions, Pittsburgh Steelers, San Francisco 49ers

(The Redskins schedule will be released Thursday at 8 p.m. ET along with the full 2020 NFL schedule.)

Week Date Adversary Start time television one – – – – 2 – – – – 3 – – – – 4 4 – – – – 5 5 – – – – 6 6 – – – – 7 7 – – – – 8 – – – – 9 9 – – – – 10 – – – – eleven – – – – 12 – – – – 13 – – – – 14 – – – – fifteen – – – – sixteen – – – – 17 – – – –

(For Canadian viewers, each game can be streamed on DAZN.)

%MINIFYHTMLf139a574e723568460df6c72acb32d0612%

The Redskins have some interesting geographic aspects beyond their usual six-game career for Dallas, New York and Philadelphia in the NFC East. Washington also hosts a Beltway visitor to Baltimore and a home game of "revenge,quot; for Rivera against Carolina. There is also a second road trip to Pennsylvania to face Pittsburgh.

Playing against the rest of the AFC North also gives Young a shot at Cincinnati and fires No. 1 pick Joe Burrow. A last-place schedule draws the team that finished alongside the worst in the NFL, Detroit, at Ford Field. The Redskins will also play against their two former offensive coordinators in the NFC West, at home against the Sean McVay Rams and away against the 49ers by Kyle Shanahan.

MORE: Schedule Strength for the 32 Teams in 2020

Redskins schedule force

The Redskins have the fifth-easiest schedule based on the 2019 combined record and their opponents' winning percentage (118-136-2, .465). That stems from playing against the Bengals, Lions, Giants, Panthers, Cardinals and Browns, six other teams that were bad enough for the top 10 picks in the draft in 2020.

Then again, that's balanced by the Ravens, the 49ers, and the Seahawks. The Steelers are candidates for a big rebound, and both the Cowboys and Eagles can be better at the top of the division. The Redskins' schedule is much more difficult than it seems at first glance.

Harder tests: The Cowboys, Eagles and Giants look much better with their improvements relative to the Redskins', mainly because they all have strong quarterback responses. That is a difficult floor for Washington even before leaving the division.

The Ravens and Seahawks (in order) are the toughest home games outside of the division. By staying in the AFC North and NFC West, the Steelers and 49ers have those honors for the Redskins' schedule. They also have two sneaky away games against the revamped Cardinals and Browns.

Longer breaks: The Redskins' best chance to win a division is still against the Giants. With Young and Rivera motivated, their best games at home are those against the Bengals and Panthers.

With some teams on the rise like Arizona and Cleveland on the board, Washington's easiest road game is Detroit. When you can't count too many real breaks, you know a team is in trouble.

Bottom line: The Redskins may need to worsen with Rivera and take more bumps so they know where to go in Phase 2 of the rebuild. They are implementing many schema changes while bringing in new staff in a more challenging off-season environment than usual.

Rivera will bring much-needed energy, organization, and responsibility to Washington. He'll make the team physically and mentally tougher on Jack Del Rio and he's trusting Turner to make the offense more explosive with some remixed and underrated pieces of skill.

Washington, however, is trapped in an ultra-competitive division, and both AFC North and NFC West were poorly scheduled draws in the inter-division rotation.

Registration prediction: 4-12