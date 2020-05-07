Red Oak's Coby Cavil Becomes "Internet Sensation,quot; For Soccer Trick – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

RED OAK, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – When Coby Cavil stood outside the back of his house and threw the soccer ball over the house, little did he know what would happen next.

Running around the house and catching the ball before it lands outside the front of your house has made it an internet sensation. Red Oak's high-ranking receiver says, "I'm like this."

There are people who believe that "someone threw the ball at me from the ceiling."

We simply had to see for ourselves.

With Up News Info 11 sports photojournalist Bill Ellis, located in front of Coby's house, and Up News Info 11 sports photojournalist, Bret Kelly, located outside the back of his house, seeing is believing.

Cavil took a handful of attempts, but was finally able to duplicate the feat, falling after the capture on the street.

A small touch on the back of his shoulder was worth it to show the world that it wasn't a sham.

Coby's mother Lorie said "enough,quot; at the time, however impressed by what her son had accomplished again.

Coby Cavil, ready to play soccer at the University of Louisiana Monroe in the fall, already has a following, and now we know why.