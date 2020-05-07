Recent Hollywood Movies Set in India

Hollywood and Bollywood are two of the largest film industries in the world. While Hollywood productions have been coming to India since the 1930s, the volume is not that good. However, in recent times, the exchange has increased, with the emergence of India as a lucrative market for American films. We bring you a list of some of the latest Hollywood movies set in India to help add this quarantine to your movie watch list.

Outsourced (2006)

Director: John Jeffcoat

Starring: Josh Hamilton, Ayesha Dharker, Asif Basra, Arjun Mathur, Siddarth Jadhav, Bhuvnesh Shetty

Outsourced is an intercultural romance and also a parody of administrative culture. Todd Anderson (Josh Hamilton) has to travel to India when his department is outsourced. Todd is unhappy, but when his boss Dave informs him that quitting would mean losing his stock options, he goes to train his pure Indian substitute (Asif Basra). Todd, whom everyone calls Toad, is initially nervous about the sights and sounds of India. He is dazzled by various customs, has a significant reaction to local food, and cannot get his colleagues to the Minute Per Incident (MPI) in less than six minutes. However, she falls in love, but since the film is set in India, there is no explicit sex involved. Experience Holi, which means Indian mysticism here, and experience a sense of calm. Later, he is disappointed when he learns that the call center will now be outsourced to China. There was definitive chemistry between Josh Hamilton and Ayesha Dharker in the movie. It was a silly sitcom to bring good vibes to India.

The Darjeeling Limited (2007)

Director: Wes Anderson

Starring: Owen Wilson, Adrien Brody, Jason Schwartzman, Anjelica Huston, Irrfan Khan

This comedy stars Owen Wilson, Adrien Brody, and Schwartzman as three separate siblings who agree to reunite in India a year after their father's funeral. Irrfan has a relatively small role in this film about coming of age. During the course of their adventures, the three protagonists rescue three children from drowning, but one dies. They bring the body to town and Irrfan plays the father of the dead child. They attend the funeral and that brings them to the memory of their own father's funeral. He makes them visit his mother, who has become a nun who lives in a convent in the Himalayas, and the family enjoys a brief moment of reconciliation.

The best exotic hotel in calendula (2011)

Director: John Madden

Cast: Judi Dench, Bill Nighy, Penelope Wilton, Dev Patel, Celia Imrie, Ronald Pickup, Tom Wilkinson, Maggie Smith

The script, written by Ol Parker, is based on Deborah Moggach's 2004 novel These Foolish Things. Judi Dench, Celia Imrie, Bill Nighy, Ronald Pickup, Maggie Smith, Tom Wilkinson and Penelope Wilton, as a group of British pensioners moving to a retirement hotel in India, led by the young and anxious Sonny, played by Dev Patel . Newly widowed Evelyn Greenslade (Dame Judi Dench) wants a low-budget experience, Graham Dashwood (Tom Wilkinson) is looking for a long-lost Indian lover, Douglas Ainslie (Bill Nighy) and Jean Ainslie (Dame Penelope Wilton) have lost Muriel Donnelly (Dame Maggie Smith) requires cheap hip surgery, Madge Hardcastle (Celia Imrie) is looking for a wealthy husband, and Norman Cousins ​​(Ronald Pickup) is a womanizer. Then there is Sonny, whose love story reads like a Bollywood movie in the sense that his mother doesn't like the girl he loves. The Indian experience affects everyone differently, but the changes are mostly positive. The film was shot in Rajasthan, mainly in Jaipur and Udaipur. A sequel, The Second Best Exotic Marigold Hotel, was also filmed in India and released in February 2015.

Million Dollar Arm (2014)

Director: Craig Gillespie

Cast: Jon Hamm, Aasif Mandvi, Bill Paxton, Suraj Sharma, Lake Bell, Alan Arkin, Pitobash Tripathy

It is a biographical sports drama based on the true story of baseball pitchers Rinku Singh and Dinesh Patel who were discovered by sports agent J. B. Bernstein after winning a reality show competition. J. B. Bernstein (Jon Hamm) is a sports agent trying to revive his career. Inspired by reality shows, Bernstein has the bold idea of ​​finding cricketers in India and training them to become professional baseball players in America. After a long search, Bernstein finds two talented young men, but not cricketers, Rinku Singh (Suraj Sharma) and Dinesh Patel (Madhur Mittal). Bernstein takes his prospects to Los Angeles, where they find that mastering a new sport in a foreign country is a big challenge at first, but he slowly adapts to conditions under the tutelage of Bernstein, who rediscovers his humanity and love of baseball while being youth mentor.

Leon (2016)

Director: Garth Davis

Cast: Dev Patel, Rooney Mara, David Wenham, Nicole Kidman, Abhishek Bharate, Divian Ladwa, Priyanka Bose, Deepti Naval, Tannishtha Chatterjee, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Sunny Pawar

It is a biographical drama, based on the non-fiction book A Long Way Home by Saroo Brierley. and tells the true story of how Brierley, 25 years after being separated from his family in Burhanpur, sets out to find them. In 1986 Saroo (Dev Patel) was a five-year-old boy in India who unfortunately separates from his family and is transported to Kolkata, which is a thousand kilometers away. He is picked up by an orphanage and then adopted by a family in Tasmania. As an adult male, he uses Google to search for his biological parents. He is impressed by guilt for what his adoptive mother Sue (Nicole Kidman) might say, but she fully supports him in his search. He has the support of his girlfriend Lucy (Rooney Mara) as well. Slowly and steadily, he retraces his steps back home. Fortunately for him, his mother, convinced that he will return one day, has not moved and has been residing in his ancestral village all this time. They have an emotional reunion and the film ends with a montage of real photos of the real Saroo meeting his real mother.

Viceroy's House (2017)



Director: Gurinder Chadha

Cast: Hugh Bonneville, Gillian Anderson, Manish Dayal, Huma Qureshi, David Hayman, Michael Gambon

The film is a historical drama based on the books Freedom at Midnight by Larry Collins and Dominique Lapierre, and The Shadow of the Great Game: The Untold Story of Partition by Narendra Singh Sarila. Lord Louis Mountbatten (Hugh Bonneville) arrives at the Viceroy's house in Delhi in 1947 with his wife Edwina (Gillian Anderson) and daughter Pamela. As the last viceroy of India, he was chosen by the British government to oversee the dissolution of the British Raj. Mountbatten tries to mediate between Jawaharlal Nehru, who wants India to remain intact after independence, and Muhammad Ali Jinnah, who wants to carve out a separate Muslim state from Pakistan. Meanwhile, in the staff quarters, a love story blossoms between Jeet Kumar (Manish Dayal), a Hindu, and Aalia Noor (Huma Qureshi), a Muslim girl. Hugh Bonneville was highly appreciated for his acting, although the film was said to be a kind of mix.