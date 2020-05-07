Reality Check: Reality versus Fiction in the Fight Against the Minnesota Coronavirus – Up News Info

Latest news | Community Resources | COVID-19 Information | Download our application | CBSN Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Wednesday marks the 40th day of the Minnesota home stay order.

That move by Governor Tim Walz is just one of many problems that end up in Pat Kessler's inbox, including these questionable claims.

Claim 1

Some of you wonder why we have not reported that COVID-19 was man-made in a Chinese laboratory.

This is because intelligence reports generated by agencies in the United States and Europe say it is not true. Evidence shows that it is a wild virus that jumped from bat to human.

But, intelligence agencies say there is strong evidence that China concealed the pandemic, lied about its spread, and secretly stored supplies before much of the rest of the world knew it.

Claim 2:

Many of you question the claims of Minnesota Governor Tim Walz that 82% of Minnesota businesses are open when the state is closed through its order to stay home.

Business data submitted to the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development shows that 82% is the number of workers, not businesses.

This is how DEED calculates the numbers, according to a department statement:

82% was calculated using a number of critical and exempt workers as part of Minnesota's total workforce, prior to the issuance of Executive Order 20-40 on April 23 and Executive Order 20-48 on April 30. The percentage of Minnesota residents who work now is calculated to be between 80% and 90%.

There is no precise percentage because not everyone who has filed an unemployment insurance claim has lost their job, can do so if their hours are reduced below 32 hours per week, and some workers have recently been able to return to work. Executive orders, although we don't yet have an accurate way to measure this number of workers because, although certain companies may reopen, they may choose not to do so immediately, and they may choose not to bring back all of the dismissed employees, among other factors.

Still, the number of unemployed workers is shocking: More than 613,000 Minnesotans have applied for unemployment benefits since March 16. It is an amazing 20% ​​of the state's workforce. And it's close to 25% state unemployment in the Great Depression of the 1930s.

%MINIFYHTML8e33cf28992aeab6a24a19d2107cd5ab12%

READ MORE: Forces behind protests order to stay home

Claim 3

Many of you believe that Minnesota's order to stay home is illegal, calling Governor Walz "king," "communist," and "tyrant."

In fact, staying home is legal. Minnesota law allows a governor to declare a peacetime emergency. The law gives governors in an emergency the power to close businesses and restrict movement through executive orders.

Each executive order must be ratified by an executive council, including the governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, secretary of state, and state auditor. Currently, all of the state's top elected officials are Democrats.

And the Minnesota legislature can override the governor by majority vote. Currently, the Minnesota Senate is a Republican and the Minnesota House is a Democrat.

Claim 4

Among the most frequent claims he sends us is this:

"The crisis is exaggerated because the number of cases and deaths is not as great as predicted."

The state bases its patterns of social distancing and home stay on various computer models of healthcare that predict where the virus will spread and how deadly it will be.

Healthcare officials recognize that as patterns change, so do guidelines.

Scientists call public reactions a "readiness paradox." It is then when the state takes public actions that seem exaggerated reactions for many in order to stop the spread of the virus.

And the more successful those actions are at preventing deaths, the more critics say staying home was not worth it.

These are some of the sources we use for this Reality Check:

https://mn.gov/deed/data/current-econ-highlights/ui-statistics.jsp

https://mn.gov/covid19/for-minnesotans/stay-home-order/faq/index.jsp

https://bit.ly/2L4k0zu

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/world/2020/04/30/coronavirus-trump-intelligence-chief-covid-19-not-man-made/3055744001/

https://bit.ly/3c6OxIR

https://www.belfercenter.org/publication/questions-quarantine-lockdown-protests-and-preparedness-paradox

https://bit.ly/2yra3tr

https://bit.ly/2L3yWxU

https://www.cbsnews.com/news/united-states-intelligence-china-coronavirus-supplies-ppe/

https://www.revisor.mn.gov/statutes/cite/12/pdf

CONTACT US: Do you have a story about the COVID-19 pandemic to share with us? Please contact us here.