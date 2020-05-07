Raytheon, Lockheed Launches Latest Production Version of Javelin Missile – Defense Blog

Raytheon and Lockheed Martin, which together form the Javelin joint venture, have recently completed production of their first Model F anti-tank missile, the latest variant to be delivered to the Army.

In a statement released Wednesday, Javelin Joint Venture Vice President and Lockheed Martin Javelin program director David Pantano said the Model F combines multiple features like fragmentation of explosions and highly explosive anti-tank in a single warhead.

"We are helping prepare our warriors for any mission by reducing the need for different rounds for different objectives." added.

The missile has a range of 65 meters to 4 kilometers "in most operating conditions," according to company officials.

the Defense News It has reported that the new model, also known as the FGM-148F, has an advanced multipurpose warhead that combines charges to defeat explosive reactive armor, and has a fragmented steel case to attack unarmored and lightly armored targets, according to the team. Your new command launch unit features a weight reduction and an improved target tracker.

Javelin has been widely used in combat operations in Afghanistan and Iraq. The U.S. and coalition forces have used the javelin in more than 5,000 clashes since its deployment in 1996.

With orders for more than 45,000 Javelin missiles, the system is expected to be in the operational inventory of the US military. USA Until 2050. As such, Javelin is subject to continuous updates to maintain compatibility with emerging threats and to meet evolving operational needs.

As Inside Defense reported, the companies hope to deliver the Model F to the Army this fall, after final verification testing. They are under contract to deliver 511 missiles as the first production batch.