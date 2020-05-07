Ravens 2020 schedule: dates and times for all 16 games, schedule strength, final record prediction

NFL MVP Lamar Jackson led the Baltimore Ravens to a 14-2 record in 2019, a mark that will be difficult to replicate given one of the NFL's toughest schedules in 2020.

That first-place schedule includes conference games against New England, Kansas City and Tennessee, which stunned the Ravens in the AFC divisional playoffs last season. Baltimore will face AFC South and NFC East this season, and AFC North should improve on all fronts.

Baltimore should also have a handful of primetime games.

Here's a full breakdown of the Baltimore Ravens 2020 schedule, including the dates and start times of the 16 games and our early prediction.

Baltimore Ravens 2020 calendar

House: Cincinnati, Cleveland, Pittsburgh, Jacksonville, Tennessee, Kansas City, Dallas, N.Y.Giants

The full schedule for the Baltimore Ravens will be released Thursday at 8 p.m. ET along with the entire 2020 NFL schedule.

(For Canadian viewers, each game can be streamed on DAZN.)

Dallas and Kansas City seem like the most intriguing home games. That marks only the sixth meeting between the Ravens and the Cowboys, and Baltimore 4-1.

The Chiefs offer an opportunity to see the last two MVP quarterbacks in action. Jackson and Patrick Mahomes II should put on a show at that one. Kansas City beat Baltimore in a 33-28 thriller in 2019, and we expect more of the same.

Ravens schedule strength and prediction

Baltimore's opponents had a 112-144 record last season, making the Ravens record the easiest in the league when it comes to last year's record.

That could be a bit misleading knowing that seven games are against teams that won six games or less last season. That includes two each with Cincinnati and Cleveland, teams that improved significantly in the offseason.

Harder tests: New England and Houston are two of three teams on the Baltimore calendar that won 10 or more games last season.

Both games are on the way. The Texans will seek revenge after a 41-7 loss last season, and it's always exciting to have Jackson and Deshaun Watson on the same field.

Despite two playoff victories at Gillette Stadium, Baltimore has never won a regular season game in New England. That 0-5 record will be tested.

Great breaks: Tennessee and Kansas City are the only teams on the Baltimore calendar that won more than three away games last season. The Ravens should be able to take advantage of that local time, especially if they can handle business against the AFC North.

Remember, Cleveland beat Baltimore 40-25 in Week 4 last season in what turned out to be one of the most stunning results of the entire season.

Bottom line: He's asking too much to win 14 games again, but Baltimore should be able to take advantage of that favorable schedule at home to keep up with other AFC Super Bowl contenders.

It still starts with AFC North. The Ravens are 8-4 in the division in the past two seasons, which is not significantly better than Pittsburgh (7-4-1) or Cleveland (6-5-1). Cincinnati (2-10) should also be better with Joe Burrow.

That said, Baltimore remains the team to beat in the division.

Record prediction: 12-4