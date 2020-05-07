Rapper Ty passed away at age 47 of coronavirus complications

Mourning the death of the rapper nominated for the Mercury Award, there is British music magnate Gilles Peterson, who describes the MC as & # 39; a meaningless original voice & # 39; in his tribute to social media.

Rapper nominated for the Mercury Award Ty He has died of coronavirus complications at age 47.

The Nigerian-British star, real name Ben Chijioke, passed away on Thursday May 7.

He was admitted to the hospital last month, after testing positive for the virus, and reports suggest he was placed in a medically induced coma, so doctors could administer appropriate treatment.

He was removed from intensive care in mid-April as his condition improved, but he became ill again last week.

Tribute to Ty on Thursday, British music magnate Gilles Peterson tweeted: "I am very saddened by the news that @tymusic passed away today. He was an important part in the development of Hip Hop and the spoken word in this country. A original no senseless voice always sharp always witty. The current generation of rappers owes a lot: a true door opener (sic). RIP. "

Ty released his debut album, "The Awkward", in 2001 and followed it in 2003 with "Upwards," which was nominated for the Mercury Award.

Last year, Ty formed the hip-hop supergroup. Kingdem with fellow rappers Blak Twang and Rodney P.

The tributes have also come through the social networks of Roots ManuvaBlak Twang and Ghetts.