Quibi Eko Injunction – Up News Info

Jeffrey Katzenberg's Quibi got very close to mattresses today in federal court in their constant stir with the interactive video company now backed by Elliott Management on motion motion technology.

"This is a circumstantial evidence-based case," Quibi's top external adviser, Michael Jacob, proclaimed Thursday in a telephone hearing addressing the motion of the company controlled by JBF Interlude 2009 Ltd for a preliminary injunction against the A-lister packaged mobile transmission launched on April 6.

"These are just statements that he could have, could have had," Morrison and Foerster LLP's attorney said of the role of former Snap (AKA Snapchat) employee Clifton Smith, who later moved to the store led by Meg Whitman.

It started with a pretrial complaint on March 9 by declaratory judgment by Quibi, the subsequent whirlwind of alleged sticky tech fingers, and the alleged "irreparable damage" that Smith and fellow ex-Snapper Joseph Burfitt brought to the matter, as well as a high level sit with Katzenberg three years ago, is the so-called steaming keyboard here.

To stifle that and the inclusion of Smith's name in Turnstyle's patent, Jacob noted that it was Quibi's chief engineering officer, Eric Buehl, who wrote the code in question.

Anyway, Jacob also insisted today that Eko is in fact not being harmed at all by Turnstyle in Quibi. On the other hand, pocket novice Quibi would be pretty devastated if the much-hyped portrait-to-landscape feature was "ripped" from the $ 4.99 (ad) to $ 7.99 (ad-free) proposal.

Noting that "Quibi's idea is to unite technology with content," Jacob told judge John A. Kronstadt that if the company "disabled" the disputed Turnstyle trick "we would have to figure out how to deliver content to our users in a very turbulent time in the world when Quibi is trying to register clients "

That clear reference to the economic spiral of this era of coronavirus pandemic reaffirms what was already a challenging launch for Quibi on the road last month in an America where few beyond the first to respond and the delivery driver are the few. really in the … come on.

"The damage to Quibi would be quite serious," Jacob said of the loss of the service's novel appearance.

Aimed directly at the smartphone crowd and a huge chunk of Quibi's unique offering at launch, the Turnstyle feature allows viewers of short shows like Chance the Rapper unveiled Punk rebirth, Idris Elba in cars and Chrissy's court plus segmented movies with Liam Hemsworth and Sophie Turner to literally flip their devices for entirely new aspects of programming.

"Half the assets for each particular program disappears," Jacob bluntly told Judge Kronstadt and the other attorneys listening today about the consequences of Eko obtaining the preliminary injunction they want.

Led by Indra Neel Chatterjee, the other party scoffed at that end-of-the-world scenario, noting that Quibi is considering releasing a TV and laptop version of its content, which would not have volatile technological capabilities.

Upon entering a closed session after just over an hour, the phone hearing ended a little after 1:10 p.m. PT, without a decision of the US District Judge. USA

"Quibi has a hard time saying they did not have access to the technology," Eko's chief attorney Chatterjee responded, ahead of the company's stance in his own comments to the court.

"There was no independent development … what you have here is complete scrambled eggs," added Goodwin Procter LLP's attorney, noting that the various vital members of Snap moved to Quibi after they were allegedly fully exposed to the technology. in question. In addition to the mix, Eko CEO Yoni Bloch also met face-to-face with Katzenberg in March 2017 to allegedly discuss portrait-to-landscape technology and an investment that never materialized.

"It is a completely intertwined case, with the people who had the information." Chatterjee emphasized in his comments over the phone with the assistance of an opposing attorney.

The fairly flawless remote proceeding overseen by Judge Kronstadt has been preceded in recent weeks by both sides by presenting lengthy statements by PowerPoints, executives and experts on the controversial trade secrecy issue.

Among the unsealed part of that paperwork is an April 13 statement from Katzenberg himself.

"I met and communicated regularly with my team members in Quibi during the development of our service," WndrCo's managing partner told lawyers under oath last month about the situation surrounding the hindered takeoff COVID-19. . "I am fully confident that the Quibi application and Turnstyle functionality were created by our team through a long process of experimentation, design, development and testing, and are not based on any technology released or disclosed by Eko," he said. Katzenberg, obviously, protector and less qualified language than expected.

"It was with this confidence that I personally participated in the promotion and marketing of the Quibi application."

Claiming the app had a solid 1.7 million downloads in its first week last month, Quibi adjusted to unprecedented times right now by offering a 90-day free trial for those who sign up for its website the week before. at launch. Having raised $ 1.75 billion to fund the short-form streaming service before its debut in early April, Quibi plans to release 175 original shows and 8,500 episodes in its first year.