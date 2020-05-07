With baseball season on hold, those in and around the sport have had to find other ways to spend their time. For Kevin Millar, the MLB Network analyst who has co-organized "Intentional Talk,quot; with Chris Rose since 2011, for now, exclusively from his home in Austin, Texas (though he often does the show from home anyway), has found a new way to keep your vocal cords warm.

"Karaoke night has become a big problem here at Millar's house," Millar wrote. "Bon Jovi's Wanted Dead or Alive has become my favorite song or a little trip."

GATTO: Cover leaks about MLB return until real news

When they don't live their rock star dreams in the living room, they play board games or go for long walks. Spending time as a family, which is a good way to spend time.

Sporting News reached out to people from across the baseball spectrum (players, writers, broadcasters, MLB head office guys) to see how they are dealing with our current national quarantine situation. Part I of the Baseball Quarantine Questionnaire is here.

And here is Millar's contribution.

SPORT NEWS: How are you getting your baseball fix?

THOUSAND My children and I have been playing intense games of wiffle ball in the backyard, including some serious chats. Kash (15 years old) and Kanyon (13 years old) are dying to play in their spring leagues again, so I'm trying to get them to keep their changes. When I'm not hitting home runs on trees here in Austin, Chris Rose and I are still pumping "intentional talk,quot; content on a regular basis. We're trying to keep things fresh and take a peek behind the curtain at what players are doing at home to help their communities and be ready for when baseball starts again. I also enjoyed watching some of the classic games on the MLB Network, except for Game Seven of the ALCS 2003.

SN: What are you surprised that you miss about baseball?

THOUSAND I miss the routine. As baseball players, we are always connected for a routine and that continues after my game days. I miss having a great dinner right after "Intentional Talk,quot; finishes recording and I get ready for those 7 p.m. ET Games. I also miss Mike Trout a lot doing ridiculous things on the baseball field.

SN: Have you ever played / covered an event that happened in front of any fans?

THOUSAND I remember, with the Marlins, playing in front of virtually no fans when we took on the Expos in an afternoon makeup game at Pro Player Stadium. As we all know, the stadium could house more than 60,000 fans, and there should be only a few thousand that day. I remember telling the athletic trainers to shut up because I could hear their conversations on the bench, and their conversations weren't that interesting at the time.

SN: How are your children handling this situation?

THOUSAND I would like to think that my four wonderful children are reconnecting as siblings. I have three teenagers and a nine year old boy. It has been difficult since my nine year old son wants to go out with the teenagers and that can be difficult, but since they have not been able to see their friends that much, now they are joining more.

SN: What new programs have you seen / grouped? Or what favorites have you seen again?

THOUSAND I've never been a great movie or TV show person, but "Tiger King,quot; on Netflix has blown my mind. I just sat there with my jaw open for a good part of the time, and yes, I also have a lot of questions about Carole Baskin.

SN: What has been your favorite food option during quarantine?

THOUSAND The grill season has come early, and I feel like I have eaten more red meat than usual. I've also been squashing turkey sandwiches with barbecue chips aside for lunch. The sandwich does not have the same flavor if I do not complement it with the fries.

SN: What is the first thing you are going to do when you return to the stadium for the first time?

THOUSAND I will be grateful first, but I will absorb all the smells. The smell of the rosin bag, the food stalls, the cool baseballs. No matter how many times you go to the playground, those "baseball smells,quot; never go out of style.

SN: Suppose it is 2025. What will you remember most from these past few months?

THOUSAND The strength and kindness of the American people. The world can become a dark and angry place, but there are many good things and we have seen it every day.

SN: Have you learned useful or fun tricks during quarantine?

THOUSAND I've become stronger by operating the washer and dryer, and by making sure all dishes are crystal clean after eating. You must have good teamwork when it comes to moments like this. I am planning to teach children how to change tires very soon.