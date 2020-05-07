Q&A with director Matt Wolf

Image: Neon

In 1991, a group of eight experts from various disciplines headed to a self-contained structure spanning more than three acres in Oracle, Arizona, with the plan to stay there without leaving for two years. Within the large glass polygon called Biosphere 2 were multiple biomes: a desert, a tropical forest, and an ocean with a coral reef. The experiment was a branch of an idealistic commune of artists and environmentalists and funded by philanthropist Ed Bass (a billionaire, according to Forbes) The idea was to see if life could be sustained in a closed environment. It was thought that the implications of the experiment could help humanity understand what it would be like to colonize another planet.

Biosphere 2 was a media sensation, the mission of its inhabitants covered like that of astronauts. His story only became more sensational when the parameters of the experiment were violated: a "biospherian" who had to leave for emergency surgery brought in duffel bags containing new materials. Then news leaked that oxygen had been pumped into the structure, leaking the notion that Biosphere 2 was completely self-sufficient. A burst of critical coverage occurred and the experiment was considered a failure.

And yet many of those who entered the environment remain firm in their belief in the importance of their experiment. They have contributed interviews to director Matt Wolf Earth spaceship, which traces the experiment through its communal roots (led by charismatic leader John Allen) to its aftermath, involving a rather vilified figure who was briefly a staple of recent politics. (Wolf requested that I refrain from spoiling the revelation of that figure's identity in the third act.) I spoke to Wolf about his footage-filled movie, the enduring relevance of the experiment, and the strange coincidence of releasing a movie about a group. that it was effectively quarantined during a time when much of the world has orders to do so. Below is an edited and condensed transcript of our phone discussion earlier this week.

JEZEBEL: What do you think about the release of a movie during a pandemic that continues to attract most of the public's attention?

Buy a Hempz lotion, get 50% discount on the other

MATE WOLF: At first, I thought, "Is promoting a movie going to be bad since people are experiencing a real tragedy?" As this has persisted and people are getting used to a new normal, I feel good. In fact, I feel it could be useful, not just as a form of entertainment. I feel that the ideas in it could provide some insights into isolation or, more significantly, some kind of transformation that could occur through experience and how that could change people's relationships with the world at large.

This movie is so close to our social closure that its release feels like kismet.

But it is also just an entry point. I think for this movie, there is kind of a weird and weird topical aspect now, but the ideas I was already thinking about were pretty prophetic in terms of the need for people to reimagine the world and small groups as a viable model to make. that. And also, to a certain extent, the failure of the group's neoliberal model to combine economic and ecological sustainability. At times, I saw the film as hopefully inspiring about people who put their minds around common goals and achieve unprecedented ideas. But I also saw it as a warning story about the political and economic forces that stifle idealism and the challenges of trying to do new things and realize new ideas. In some ways, I hope that your topicality is an entry point and that these other ideas resonate.

I also count it as a warning about the political and economic forces that stifle idealism and the challenges of trying to do new things and realize new ideas.

Was actuality an entry point for you, or were you more interested in narrative when you set out to make this film?

I make movies that are mostly about forgotten stories and things that I think are ready for reevaluation because they have enhanced contemporary relevance or urgency. My last movieTape recorder) was about a woman who recorded television 24 hours a day. (The subject of the documentary Marion Stokes) was obviously an unknown entity, but her story has enhanced meaning in the context of fake news and she had such insightful observations about the media. I also felt that way when I discovered this story, and I also like movies that use a huge and unprecedented archive. I was captivated by the prehistory of Biosphere 2 and the activity of this very unusual countercultural group. When I went to their ranch, they took me to this temperature controlled cabinet that had hundreds of 16mm films and analog videocassettes and thousands of images. I was surprised that this group had the foresight to document what they were doing because they believed they were making a historical contribution. The fact that his work has been discounted and reprimanded and that no one has used that file was an incredible opportunity and a great responsibility. When I realized that not only were there archives, but raw images from Roy Walford Biosphere Archives were accessible, and that this story, I felt, spoke volumes not only about climate change but about trying to do things. in the world, it was just the perfect trifecta Not to mention that it's one of the stranger stories than fiction you couldn't even make up.

Image: Neon

Was it difficult to gain confidence to access that file?

It was hard. People over the years have tried to make this movie, and there were a lot of reservations. It's a group of people who really took a beating from the media, and I think at the same time there was a sensitivity and a sense of injustice that all the ambitious and meaningful work they had pursued had been discarded and forgotten. The main conclusion for most people when I said I was working on this was, "Oh, you mean Biodome With Pauly Shore? There was a lot of sensitivity, but I think the core of my job is to build relationships based on trust. And the way I do that is by doing my homework. When I go with someone, I am aware of what has been said about them and how they have talked about their lives. I try to think of a way that I can add to that conversation rather than regurgitate what has been said before. My interest was to tell this greatest story that unfolds over 50 years and to reevaluate the work of this group beyond Biosphere 2. I think that intrigued them, but has also been affirming them. We were at Sundance, where they first saw it. They went on stage and received a great ovation. I think it was a transformative experience for some of them because for a long time, no one has paid attention to what they did. His greatest work is considered a spectacular failure. There is something bittersweet about it.

One of the things that is so useful about this movie is its explanation of the chasm between media coverage and lived experience. His film is, in many ways, a story about the media.

Totally. And this (happened) at a time when there was an appetite for voyeuristic entertainment. I read a New York Times headline once MTV said Real world was the answer to Biosphere 2. John de Mol, Jr., the creator of Older brother, was inspired by Biosphere 2. Of course, with its ecological calamities, remember Survivor. It was in a cultural moment when people were looking for entertainment in a human experiment. We are talking about a group that is countercultural and that really challenges the categories associated with hippies or environmentalists. They were experimental people and experimental people don't necessarily belong to Good morning america. There was a disconnect between the culture that gave rise to this project and the media spectacle that surrounded it. But that was also what captivated the project: it was a kind of living theater of ecological sustainability. I think it was very powerful, that combination of idealistic intention and rigorous research with theatrical spectacle and a human experiment. Those ingredients proved not to work together in the eyes of the media. I also believe that people have trained to be skeptical, particularly of the outliers looking for new things. People are a little allergic to giving the outliers the benefit of the doubt and they really take a kind of idealism to the letter. But also, this group mishandled the media in its lack of transparency, which justifiably fueled criticism.

Experimental people do not necessarily belong to Good Morning America.

Speaking of reality television, something that caught my attention from his movie is that he is light on depictions of the bustle, tension, and even romance / sex of the biospherians during the experiment. Is there a particular reason why?

It really wasn't there. I think the fantasy is that that was the dominant experience for biospheres, but they were working all day. That doesn't mean there was no interpersonal conflict and extreme disagreement about mismanagement, which is in the movie, but when I first saw the footage that Roy Walford filmed inside, I said to my editor, "Oh, God, this is going to be boring? " He was like, "No, I like it. I think it's meditative." That is meditative. I think the monotony of this is to tell what the real experience was like inside. They had a lot of work to do, but they went into a kind of outer space experience, as Mark Nelson describes it, and were truly viscerally and bodily connected to the world they had created. I thought, "Won't there be pictures of them yelling at each other and spitting on each other?" And that was not the case. In a sense, I relied on the material I had but also on the authentic experience that was described to me. I don't think it was because of a defensive attitude that people deviated from it, actually I think the task at hand was more important to them than any interpersonal discomfort that made the project challenging.

Image: Neon

After thinking about Biosphere 2 as much as you do, do you think there is viable information to extract from the experiment on your own terms and not just as a famous failure?

I think the idea of ​​the experiment is that closed systems can work, that people can be stewards of a miniature world and manage atmospheric dynamics and feed on a small piece of land. It is a model of how people can do that in the huge closed system that is Earth. I think the experiment had flaws, and it defined basic rules that were not sustainable for the first dry run. It was not 100 percent self-sufficient, but that should not rule out that this group of people was, within limitations, able to use their creativity to make this device work in a way that could sustain life. I think people forget that they could easily be gone. There was a door.But they were so committed to staying. And I am truly inspired by your dedication to that. I think if the experiment had continued, a lot could have been learned about sustainable life on Earth and also the potential of closed systems in the future. For me, the final failure of the experiment is that it was reused. It is no longer used as the closed system it was designed for.

Earth spaceship arrives at drive-in cinema, "emerging projections of urban escapes (accessible safely for quarantined city dwellers)", and digital media this Friday, May 8.