Project X Entertainment Chooses Nicole Tossou of SpringHill as EVP Television – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: Former SpringHill Entertainment executive Nicole Tossou joined Project X Entertainment, the independent production and financing company formed in late 2019 by William Sherak, Paul Neinstein and writer, director and producer Jamie Vanderbilt, as EVP Television of the company.

Prior to Project X, Tossou had worked since 2017 as a Creative Executive at SpringHill Entertainment, the producer of NBA star LeBron James, where she was involved in developing the company's scripted and unscripted television list. Among the projects developed by Tossou were those of Netflix Self-made: inspired by the life of Mrs. CJ Walker, starring Octavia Spencer; and the History Channel special Rise Up: the movement that changed the United States.

"We couldn't be more excited to welcome Nicole to Project X as we build the company," said PXE partners Vanderbilt, Sherak and Neinstein. "She has already demonstrated her considerable ability to champion unique and diverse voices in the episodic space, and we know that joining the team here will continue to build our reputation as a home for artists."

Before joining SpringHill, Tossou spent five years at A + E Networks, where he started in the Programming department at A&E Network and later at A + E Studios. Tossou's career in entertainment began when he joined the NBC Page Program in New York.

“I am more than excited to join the team at Project X Entertainment. Jamie, William and Paul have been nothing less than a force of nature in film for many years. Translating their talent and proven recipe for success into television in the Peak TV era, where opportunities to explore new voices and new ways of telling stories combine, is an evolution in which this group is poised to achieve something really special. I really want to achieve a lot together! "

Project X Entertainment focuses on the development and production of feature films, as well as episodic programming and documentaries for broadcast, broadcast, cable television and other distribution platforms. Project X recently closed a multi-year television development and co-development agreement with Spyglass Media Group, LLC (Spyglass), an independent premium content company, to develop and co-finance episodic content.