Private sector employment decreased by 20,236,000 jobs in April – Up News Info Detroit

(DETROIT Up News Info) – Private sector employment decreased by 20,236,000 jobs from March to April according to April ADP National Employment Report®. The report uses data through the 12th of the month. The NER uses the same time period that the Bureau of Labor and Statistics uses for its survey. As such, the April NER does not reflect the full impact of COVID-19 on the overall employment situation.

“The loss of jobs on this scale is unprecedented. The total number of job losses in the month of April alone was more than double the total number of jobs lost during the Great Recession, "said Ahu Yildirmaz, co-director of the ADP Research Institute." Also, it is important to note that the report is based on the total number of payroll records for employees who were active on a company's payroll up to 12th Of the month. This is the same time period that the Bureau of Labor and Statistics uses for its survey. "

%MINIFYHTMLc61195f80c87b400aba38a9a8ad8af2712%

The matching sample used to develop the ADP National Employment Report derived from ADP payroll data, representing 460,000 US clients. USA employing nearly 26 million workers in the US USA Total jobs added in March was revised down from -27,000 to -149,000.

Widely distributed to the public each month, free of charge, on ADP National Employment Report is produced by the ADP Research Institute® in collaboration with Moody’s Analytics. The report, which is derived from actual ADP payroll data, measures the change in total private non-farm employment each month seasonally.

April 2020 Featured Report * * Watch the ADP National Employment Report Infographic at www.adpemploymentreport.com. Total US Nonfarm Private Jobs USA: -20,236,000 By company size – Small companies: -6,005,000 1-19 employees -3,361,000

20-49 employees -2,644,000 – Medium-sized companies: -5,269,000 50-499 employees -5,269,000 – Large companies: -8,963,000 500-999 employees -1,342,000

1,000+ employees -7,621,000 By sector – Producer of goods: -4,229,000 Natural resources / mining -78,000

Construction -2,477,000

Manufacturing -1,674,000 – Provision of services: -16,007,000 Commerce / transport / public services -3,440,000

Information -309,000

Financial activities -216,000

Professional / Business Services -1,167,000

– Professional / technical services -54,000

– Management of companies / companies 6,000

– Administrative / support services -1,120,000

– Professional / technical services -54,000 – Management of companies / companies 6,000 – Administrative / support services -1,120,000 Education / Health Services -971,000

– Healthcare / social assistance -999,000

– Education 28,000

– Healthcare / social assistance -999,000 – Education 28,000 Leisure / Hospitality -8,607,000

Other services -1,298,000 * The sum of components may not equal the total, due to rounding. – Franchise employment ** Franchise jobs -1,082,200 ** Full details on franchise employment can be found here.

For additional information on the ADP National Employment Report, including additional charts, supporting data, and a schedule for future release dates, or to subscribe to monthly email alerts and RSS feeds, visit www.adpemploymentreport.com.

the May 2020 ADP National Employment Report will be released in 8:15 a.m. ET in June 3, 2020.

© 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Related