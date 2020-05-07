Princess Love officially files for divorce from Ray J

TSR Ruptures: It looks like Princess Love is ready to drop it into her 4-year marriage as she reportedly archived them!

According to TMZ, Princess filed her divorce papers from Ray J on Tuesday in Los Angeles County Superior Court. While many Norwood fans won't be surprised after Ray's recent escapades in Las Vegas, Princess is proving she's not playing anymore!

As we previously reported, Princess Love and Ray's relationship has been in jeopardy since she criticized him for leaving her stranded in Las Vegas. Apparently Ray asked Princess if they could move her family to Las Vegas, and he was not very happy when she said no.

Princess says Ray never returned to his hotel room after their conversation, and proceeded to block his number and Instagram profile. However, Ray still stands by the fact that he did not leave his family stranded.

The two have since welcomed their baby boy, Epik, leaving fans wondering if they had moved back together. However, those rumors were quickly removed after we exclusively reported that they had not been together again.

Now Princess is ready to go offline after years of drama with Ray!

