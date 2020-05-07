Princess Love officially files for divorce from Ray J

Princess love is ending the drama.

the Love and Hip Hop star filed for divorce from Lightning J on Tuesday May 5, E! The news can confirm.

In recent months, the couple's marriage problems have been developing in a very public way. Last November, Princess Love, then pregnant, accused the R,amp;B singer of leaving her and her daughter "stranded,quot; in Las Vegas without a sure way to get home. The social media scandal escalated further when Princess Love claimed that Ray J had left his Las Vegas hotel room to "party with escorts and strippers."

Meanwhile, Ray J, 39, insisted the rumors were untrue and offered an apology to Princess Love. The Wendy Williams Show.

"I have to do better and I have to understand that my wife is pregnant," he said at the time. "I have to think a little wiser when I'm making decisions."

The 35-year-old still promised to file for her husband's divorce, and almost six months later she kept her promise.