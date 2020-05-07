Princess Love breaks the silence in cryptic post after filing for divorce from Ray J

WENN / Winston Burris

Princess love you are officially giving up your marriage to Lightning J. The "Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood"He allegedly filed for Ray's divorce after being married to him for almost 4 years.

VH1's personality allegedly filed for divorce on Wednesday, May 7 in Los Angeles County Superior Court. Their decision to divorce him shouldn't come as a surprise, as they are currently quarantined separately after tons of relationship drama.

Princess has not yet commented on the report, but apparently hinted in a recent Instagram account that the report is "without limit." The now-deleted post featured an image of a blue hat as she wrote "Repost" in the caption.

Ray, who shares two children with Princess, is quarantined alone in a hotel 10 minutes from the Los Angeles family home amid a coronavirus pandemic. It was said to be because Princess had enforced strict rules on social interactions during the coronavirus pandemic.

Supposedly, his wife ordered him to be quarantined for at least seven days every time he ignores the patterns of social estrangement and mixes with people he's not living with, just to make sure he doesn't put Princess or her children at risk of contract COVID. 19] In addition, he has been closely monitoring his activities through social networks.

"I am alone right now. I don't want to quarantine alone," he complained earlier. "I keep saying to the princess, but she says, 'If I see a person there with you, you must start again.' So I really have to lock myself up, because I really miss my children."

The two, who married in 2016, separated briefly in November 2019 after Princess, who was very pregnant at the time, accused Ray of abandoning her and her two-year-old daughter Melody in Las Vegas after the Soul Train Awards. The two threatened divorce, but they met before the birth of their second child, their son Epik, in December.