Prince of Persia concept video appears, confirms why the series has been inactive

The classic series of computer games Prince of Persia It has enjoyed a long and healthy life as a fan favorite, both in its' 80s side-scrolling form and mid-2000s revival as a 3D series. But after 2010 PoP: the forgotten sands, the newest drivers in the series at Ubisoft were quiet about why PopularThe 3D fork stopped receiving sequels or relaunches of "HD,quot;.

That changed this week with the discovery of a slick concept video titled Prince of Persia: Redemption. This three-minute video of eye-catching combat and collapsed buildings was posted on YouTube in 2012, and fans, along with former Ubisoft developers, didn't find out until Wednesday.

Former Ubisoft animator Jonathan Cooper took the new discovery from the video as an opportunity to confirm its authenticity. He posted on Twitter that the Redemption The video was formally developed internally at Ubisoft as a "predesigned playing field," and an eagle-eyed fan of the ResetERA series was able to date its development as a one-year effort at Ubisoft Montreal between 2010 and 2011.

Cooper continued on Twitter to answer the obvious question from fans: what happened to this game, let alone Ubisoft. Popular series entirely? Cooper wrote:

Unfortunately, Ubisoft is generally faster to cancel Prince of Persia games than other IPs because original AFAIK creator Jordan Mechner still has license rights, so profit margins are lower. However, I would love to see a new one. I've always wanted a Popular set in contemporary Iran.

Up News Info Technica has reached out to Mechner to ask for their opinion on this canceled Ubisoft game and any others that have come and gone. We will update this report with any responses.

Poorly timed Dagger

Today's tweets suggest another wrinkle in Ubisoft's decision making: its Assassin & # 39; s Creed series, which uses many of PopularInnovations in 3D while adding your own concepts and traditions. Cooper noted that this Redemption footage "inspired our own tone to Assassin & # 39; s Creed 3"That game was released in October 2012, approximately eight months after this Redemption The video was first uploaded to YouTube.

Ubisoft has maintained its license agreement with Mechner since 2010 Forgotten sands for the sake of publishing "not important,quot; games in the series. These include a 2018 "endless runner,quot; game for smartphones and an exclusive VR "escape room,quot; experience, PoP: The Dagger of Time, which was slated to launch in "Spring 2020,quot; at public virtual reality gaming centers weeks before the COVID-19 outbreaks changed those plans.

If you're wondering, we still haven't seen Jake Gyllenhaal respond to today's news. The award-winning actor took the Prince of Persia series to the big screen in a 2010 movie that amassed a huge worldwide box office gross despite lackluster reviews. (In later years, game movie adaptations have enjoyed a much better reputation.)

Without a formal revelation of how exactly Prince of Persia: Redemption I would have played, we can only extrapolate a lot from this 720p YouTube video uploaded in 2012. Let's start with our hero pulling out a ghost from an enemy.

Looking at that enemy moments before absorbing his life force.

An apparent Iranian village.

An apparent supernatural explosion in the distance.

Eventually we came to know that the city is being shaken and destroyed by some monstrosity similar to Leviathan.

Destructible buildings abound. Here's a building before the tentacles arrive. %MINIFYHTML97bb7f4ee3718ffc99a51164603969a612%

And here is the destroyed building. Our hero leaps across his newly shrunken peak moments later.

The video has tons of movement on the wall, which is not surprising, but the new thing in this goal is to run through the walls as they fall apart. Even as a fake game video, it surely seems like a good idea.

It wouldn't be a modern Ubisoft game without having civilians to go through it.

And it wouldn't be a modern Popular game without a "rewind-time to survive,quot; mechanic.

A slow motion sequence, killing from above seems generously taken from Ubisoft Assassin & # 39; s Creed franchise.

Those crazy particle and alpha effects would have been difficult to achieve on Xbox 360 or PlayStation 3.

Run, prince, run.

A short breath.

And again to run through collapsed buildings covered in smoke. Phew!

In some ways, the newly discovered video seems quite ambitious for the Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 consoles of that era, particularly in terms of intense alpha effects like thick particle clouds and flames. (That's the beauty of "target game footage,quot;: It can crash at 60 frames per second, boost high shadow resolutions, and add other beautiful tricks without having to follow those things in real game.) However, the emphasis of the footage on The "Ghost,quot; Images of the Hero and His Enemies, along with the warping and collapse of the buildings around him, were on par with the final wave of performance titans from the era of the console, particularly the destructible terrain of games like Split / Second and Motor Storm: Apocalypse. Still, Ubisoft & # 39; s Assassin & # 39; s Creed 3, released at the same time, did not attempt to match the technical skills of this ambitious concept video.

It is not clear whether the Redemption The "target game footage,quot; could be seen publicly from 2012 or if it was hidden as a "private,quot; or "unlisted,quot; video until this week's broader discovery. Before commenters began piling up on the video this week to express shock at its existence, the video featured a visible comment from a Ubisoft developer dated 2018, simply exclaiming, "Where did you get that ?!"