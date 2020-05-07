Prince Harry stops hunting and sells his weapons out of respect for Meghan Markle

It is no secret that Prince Harry has made some major changes in his life due to his relationship with Meghan Markle. Not only did the beloved royal member walk away from the only life he has known as a primary member of the royal family and move to the United States, but a new report now claims he has given up one of his favorite hobbies out of respect for his wife. .

According to SunPrince Harry sold his two precious handmade rifles, worth more than $ 60,000, to British arms maker Purdey, and is believed to have stopped hunting because Markle opposes the practice.

Prince Harry learned to hunt as a child, and he often participated in hunting and shooting events before meeting Markle. However, lately he has not participated in any shooting activities with his friends and colleagues. He was absent from recent shooting at Balmoral and Sandringham, and this has led many to believe that he has stopped hunting entirely.

A friend of the anonymous buyer reportedly sold his precious rifles to another hunter in a private deal 35 months ago.

"He bought them because he wanted them, not because they belonged to Harry," said the friend. “But he was quite happy when he found out. They are beautiful examples and he is very satisfied with them, but he is not the type of person who wants to brag about the real connection. "

Harry's good friend, Dr. Jane Goodall, recently shared that she believes Harry will stop hunting entirely because Meghan doesn't like it. The last time royalty was known to go hunting was in 2017 when he was engaged to Markle. At that time, Harry participated in a wild boar hunt in Germany with his friends.

Prince Harry is a patron of Rhino Conservation Botswana and president of African Parks, a South African group. In 2004 Harry killed a water buffalo in Argentina, and he and William hunted wild boars in Spain in 2014.

When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle lived on Vancouver Island in Canada after Megxit, it doesn't look like Harry was going to hunt, despite people on the island regularly hunting black bears, moose, and cougars.



