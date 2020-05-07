Prince Harry sells hunting weapons after giving up blood sports due to Meghan Markle

WENN

The Duke of Sussex reportedly sold his handmade hunting rifles after giving up his favorite hobby after his marriage to animal-loving actress Meghan.

Up News Info –

Prince harry He reportedly sold his handmade hunting rifles for $ 61,800 before moving to the United States with his wife, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.

British royalty was once a keen hunting enthusiast, but reportedly abandoned blood sports due to his animal-loving wife.

And a friend of the buyer of custom Purdey hunting rifles tells the British newspaper Daily Mail that the Prince sold his precious weapons last year 2019.

"He bought them because he wanted them, not because they belonged to Harry, but he was quite happy when he found out," the source reveals. "They are beautiful examples and he is very satisfied with them, but he is not the type of person who wants to brag about the real connection."

The famous primatologist and friend of the couple. Jane Goodall He recently revealed that he believes Harry, who has campaigned against illegal poaching, will stop hunting entirely due to his wife's objections.

Speaking to British Up News Info magazine, he said: "I think Harry will stop because Meghan doesn't like hunting, so I suspect that ended for him."

Hunting has long been a favorite pastime of British royalty, who regularly attends outbreaks on family properties.