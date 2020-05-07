Prince Harry and Meghan Markle living in Tyler Perry's $ 18 million home

Prince harry and Meghan Markle They have found a home fit for royalty.

While the couple have been calling Southern California home for several weeks, many had no idea where they actually lived, until now.

According to multiple reports, Prince Harry and Meghan's temporary home is in Beverly Hills.

The Daily Mail reports that the couple has been staying in a luxurious mansion belonging to Tyler Perry. It's unless the couple is renting Tyler's property or staying there as guests, but there appears to be no record of the mansion having been sold.

The eight-bedroom, 12-bathroom property sits on 22 acres and atop a hill in a gated community. And as you probably guessed, the views of Los Angeles are breathtaking from every angle, including the pool.

In recent weeks, both Prince Harry and Meghan have tried to keep a low profile in Southern California while raising their son. Archie Harrison.