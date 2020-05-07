Prince Harry and Meghan Markle living in Tyler Perry's $ 18 million home

Prince harry and Meghan Markle They have found a home fit for royalty.
While the couple have been calling Southern California home for several weeks, many had no idea where they actually lived, until now.
According to multiple reports, Prince Harry and Meghan's temporary home is in Beverly Hills.
The Daily Mail reports that the couple has been staying in a luxurious mansion belonging to Tyler Perry. It's unless the couple is renting Tyler's property or staying there as guests, but there appears to be no record of the mansion having been sold.
The eight-bedroom, 12-bathroom property sits on 22 acres and atop a hill in a gated community. And as you probably guessed, the views of Los Angeles are breathtaking from every angle, including the pool.
In recent weeks, both Prince Harry and Meghan have tried to keep a low profile in Southern California while raising their son. Archie Harrison.
At the same time, the couple managed to achieve the impossible by secretly delivering Easter meals to neighbors in need through the Angel Food Nonprofit Project.
Geoff Pugh – WPA Pool / Getty Images
"They are still talking to organizations and charities that they have worked with to see how they can help," shared a source with E! News. "The circumstances have changed but his intention to help has not changed."
Regarding home life during the Coronavirus Pandemic, both parents are dedicated to family time with their growing child.
"Like many parents, they also focus on Archie and his family," a source previously shared with E! News. "They are trying to make the most of it and are enjoying it together as a family all the time."
The source added that Archie has been "loving to make FaceTime play dates with other young children they have in their lives."
And as you probably guessed, Archie "brings a lot of joy,quot; to both parents during these changing times.
