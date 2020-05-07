Pre-order Cyberpunk 2077, Wayfair Pet Furniture, Ulta Hempz Lotion, Puma Outlet Sale, Aukey Dual Dash Cam, and more

Graphic: Gabe Carey

The best deals of the day The best deals of the day The best offers on the web, updated daily.

A collection of VPN offers, a Cyberpunk 2077 pre-order discount, a Sale of Wayfair pet furniture, a Ulta BOGO offer in Hempz lotion, and a Aukey dual dash cam tops Thursday's best deals.

Marker Kinja Deals and follow us on Twitter never to miss a deal.

Back in stock, the Wolford Care Mask will keep you comfortable and …

NordVPN It is one of the most acclaimed VPN services out there and has been mass-downloaded by our readers during previous deals. The service allows you to connect up to six simultaneous devices and access 5,871 servers worldwide, without keeping records of your actions.

Right now, the best deal is jump for three years of service and save 70% outside the regular monthly price. You'll have to spend $ 126 to do it, but at least you won't have to think again until 2023!

Sometime after Apple cursed us with this single port fate with the debut of its 12-inch MacBook in 2015, every laptop maker decided to remove the USB ports it knows and loves in favor of a reversible USB-C since often faster. port into which you can only plug one accessory at a time. These days, our laptops tend to have at least two USB-C ports, but if that's not enough (it's not), SideDeal is offering HP's Official 4-Port USB-C 3.0 Hub 43% Off.

While it's not exactly a media hub, since there is no VGA or HDMI output, it will free up some ports for when you're ready to capture a USB-C to HDMI (or VGA) adapter. Plus, it's a discount high enough that you can pick two of them and expand your USB Type-A inventory to eight. Don't be afraid to run out of ports again to low, low sale price of just $ 17.

For all the music nerds, the Anker Soundcore Bluetooth Speaker It is reduced to $ 31. If you like listening to your music while you are hiking or even sunbathing in the backyard, this device is perfect for you. It has approximately 66 feet of range between you and your phone, so every barbecue you have to spend time with will be full of dumb music. I would wait for this deal before it's over! Just be sure to write ANKERSDC2 in box.

If you've quickly built up a stack of devices that need USB power, charging with a bunch of different charging disks is the last thing you want. Give them all away and buy the Anker 100W USB-C hub, which only costs $ 69 with an exclusive promo code KINJA100C.

This one features two USB-C power supply ports and two standard USB-A PowerIQ ports, the former available to charge newer smartphones, tablets and laptops, while the latter two will cover just about anything else. The beauty is that you can do it all simultaneously.

If you need a new TV, you owe it to yourself to consider the new HiSense Quantum Dot sets. The brand name is undoubtedly familiar to some, but Hisense has become one of the fastest growing tech manufacturers in recent years, and its Quantum Dot TVs represent incredible value, especially at today's discount. You can Get a 75 "H8G Quantum-Series TV $ 200 off, reducing his final total to $ 1,300.

This Android 4K TV supports HDR and Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, and has full-matrix local dimming, and thanks to its quantum dots, you'll get a much more vivid picture than previous LED / LCD technologies could handle.

This discount will not last long, so take advantage as soon as possible.

If you have not yet prepared your computer with antivirus, today is the day to do it. You can today get a year of AVG Ultimate 33% discount, which translates to a $ 40 discount. That means it only costs $ 80 to protect an unlimited number of PCs and mobile devices in your care.

And more than just antivirus, AVG Ultimate also has a tuning and VPN combo, the former keeps your PC running smoothly with regular house cleaning, while the VPN hides its activity from packet inspectors, and potentially plus …

If you're tired of getting that reminder that your drive is nearly full, or you're running out of space to store your family photos and all your favorite movies, a portable SSD should be the trick. They're small, stay out of the way, and now come with plenty of storage space without costing too much. Samsung 1TB Portable SSD It's small and reliable, and you can get it for $ 20 off today at B&H Photo.

Between narrow bedside tables and scarce electrical outlets, it can be difficult to make sure that all your devices get their daily boost. Wireless charging alone won't solve that problem, but a wireless charging pad that supports two devices can help you get things a little more tidy. Right now, you can get Anker's Powerwave 10 wireless charging pad for just $ 28 at Amazon using promo code DMAK2571.

The Powerwave 10 supports charging of up to two devices simultaneously, and also supports fast charging. It also comes with a 5-foot charging cable, giving you everything you need to drop your phones and forget about it until it's complete.

Nothing kills your environment like realizing that your SD card storage is full, and you're only halfway through your photo shoot. Having a card with plenty of storage helps, but having a couple of spare cards on hand will ensure you never run out of space. The SanDisk 128GB SD Card Now it drops to just $ 33 on B&H Photo, so you can grab a couple before venturing out on your next Instagram-worthy hike.

Need a new graphics card, but don't exactly have a ton of cash for the latest and greatest? Newegg is offering the GIGABYTE Radeon RX 5700 graphics card on eBay for $ 370 and free shipping, so this might just be the upgrade you need.

Therefore, this graphics card has a 256-bit memory interface, can support up to four monitors (!!), and has a maximum resolution of 7680 x 4320, which I can confirm is a fairly large resolution. Ebay page It also has a super deep breakdown of specs, so be sure to check it out to make sure you're getting exactly what you need.

This card sells out pretty fast, so if you're interested, be sure to grab it before it runs out!

If you are an iPhone user, AirPods are your first consideration for true wireless headphones. The AirPods Pro stepped up the game with rubber tips, noise cancellation, and better overall audio quality, and you can save $ 15 on your own pair at Verizon Wireless. It's not a massive discount, but considering how rarely newer Apple products drop in price, it's still worth checking out.

This story was originally published by Quentyn Kennemer on 05/01/2020 and updated by Gabe Carey with new information on 7/7/2020

With so many of us staying home right now, you may find yourself with more free time and perhaps wanting to do something creative. If you have a little extra cash, taking a good video camera can be a fun way to get creative and capture memories. the GoPro HERO8 Black, which typically sells for $ 400, is available today at B&H Photo for $ 300. It's portable and you can add tons of accessories to get the perfect shot every time.

You can shoot 4K video at up to 60 frames per second and create some pretty nifty time lapses, even while on the go, so feel free to get creative and do something nifty.

Sure, working from a trackpad is fine, and you may not have too many complaints. Still, when you work eight hours a day, it can be nice to have a mouse on hand. Apple's Magic Mouse isn't the most ergonomic you can get, so those with RSI issues may want to grab something more suited to those needs, but it looks great on their desk. Plus, its multi-touch capabilities make it a good way to surf the web. Right now, it's available on Space Gray for $ 10 off B&H Photo, so grab it while you can.

Whether you've been filling up your Switch with new games and DLC, or just need a spare card in case you run out of space for all your photos, it may be time for new storage. This SanDisk 256GB MicroSD card generally sells for $ 70, but today you can get it from B&H Photo for just $ 54. Even if you have a little free disk space right now, it's good to have one on hand for when start to run out.

Right now, with everyone setting up their home offices throughout the home, charging ports can be a scarce resource. However, it is fine, because there is an easy solution. A multi-port charger can make it easy to not only charge all your devices at once without taking up too many ports, but it can also help you prevent all your devices from taking over every corner of your home. Right now, Kinja readers can get Aukey's Dual Port 60W USB-C PD Charger, which has a USB-C port and a USB-A port, for only $ 25 when you use the offer code FOHNPE8G.

It's time to update the Fido or Kitty break space while the quarantine is redecorated. Why? Because we owe them for being so great to us these past few weeks. (However, we know they love it.) Wayfair currently has over 2,500 pieces of pet furniture sale with discounts of up to 80% off.

Rugs, cats, pens, stairs, and gates are included in this sale. I have an old puppy, so I know it's time to bring him a set of stairs to get in and out of bed more easily. Regardless of what you choose, we know that your pets will love it for a few days before they finally return to the box that's disregarded in your home or the pile of clothes in your room.

Free two-day shipping on all orders over $ 35.

Whether you're in or out, the latest ThermoWorks sale will help you keep tabs on what's cooking. Grab a Essential kitchen kit designed for the kitchen or the grill with a 30% discount today. Each pack comes with a ThermaPen Mk4 and heat protection pads, but you get a couple of different accessories depending on which one you choose. The kitchen set ($ 115 off) features a silicone spatula and a DOT thermometer alarm, while the barbecue kit ($ 157) has a kitchen brush and a 2-channel thermometer alarm.

AUKEY 1080p DR03 Dual Dash Cameras The | $ 94 | Use code Z8UDM42L

AUKEY 1080p DR02 Dual Board Cameras The | $ 96 | Use code VHFZN8TP

AUKEY Dash Cam Hardware Kit The | $ 15 | Amazon | Use code AGUQYTCZ

AUKEY Dash Cam GPS Kit The | $ 15 | Amazon | Use code ZQCZU7MB

Could you use more eyes on and off the road? A dash camera is a great way to cover blind spots you can't see when, especially when you're dealing with the occasional morning neck thief. If you need one, consider using AUKEY, whose dash camera products are up to 37% off today. the The latest version of the dash cameras drops from $ 150 to $ 94—Just enter the code Z8UDM42L in box. If you want add motion detection and GPS, will be $ 15 each, but only with promotional codes AGUQYTCZ and ZQCZU7MB, respectively. By the way, you can also find the DR02 model on sale for $ 96 with promotional code VHFZN8TP, motion detection included.

DBPOWER 2500A Jump Starter The | $ 60 | Amazon | Use code KCRQRCLS

If you have not yet secured a portable jump starter for your car, this agreement on a DBPOWER 2500A unit can force your hand. Normally $ 70, you can cut $ 15 off the price with promo code KCRQRCLS. It is a powerful starter motor that discharges any engine up to 8L / 6.5L gas / diesel. For added convenience, it includes a massive 21.8000 mAh battery to help charge your devices, and thanks to a 5V / 3A USB-C port, it does it at breakneck speed.

I never have a drill when I need it. Which is not very frequent, but the task of finding someone who really DOES have a drill and allow me to borrow it is a fight enough in itself to make me want to get one. Well Bosch is currently having a sale on your combination drill and impact driver kit. I'm not exactly sure what an impact booster is, but you've probably needed it at some point too.

Anyway, these little hand tools generally cost $ 149, but are on sale for $ 119. But, a current Bosch promotion has an additional $ 20 discount at checkout, reducing the total of this set at $ 99. It's a pretty good deal on two power tools!

If you are like me, you have been buying flowers and plants to give a little life to your home while you take refuge in the place. It literally brings your homes to life and since we're here most of our days, why not make it look pretty too? Building your own terrarium allows you to customize the way you want and is also a fun way to pass the time. This coastal kit is 20% off and it allows you to do exactly that.

The one in the photo comes with an air plant but all the kits in the Simply cunning store Currently it is 20% off, so you have a lot to choose from.

Shipped from Massachusetts in a day or two. Shipping is $ 9.

Since you're stuck in the house more often, you may want to make sure your smoke alarms are in order. Check the batteries and double check them, then replace them even if the thing can't stop ringing. If you can't do it none beeps, booping and flickering, maybe it's time to buy a new one. X-Sense smoke alarms last ten years and are very cheap, the cost is cut in half if you use the promotion code XSSD2L0AX. That carries a single smoke alarm of $ 18 to $ 9, while a pack of five drops from $ 69 to $ 34.

Now that we are all plotting our possible leaks (insert city here), it is good practice to carry a first aid kit for your car. In case your tires deflate or your car breaks down, you will need a tire inflator and / or a starter on hand. I would take one of each since Tacklife has both for sale right now with a 30% discount on Amazon. For tire inflator, enter promo code ZNXTETSY at checkout and watch the price drop to just $ 26. The 1200A Peak Jump Starter, on the other hand, drops to $ 49 with the coupon code OA5ULQG2.

Grab one of the two for your emergency kit stored in the trunk today and never stay wondering what to do when you are stranded during quarantine. Whether you're running away to a remote cabin in the mountains or just doing an essential grocery run, owning these two devices is a must for drivers of any skill level. You never know when you'll need a jump, or even a little more air on your tires. Tacklife is recommended as one of our readers' favorite names in tools and auto space, so much so that we created a regularly updated summary of brand-related offers You can take a look below.

If you find that you have to deal with all of your kitchen utensils as well as your recipe-equipped phone, maybe it's time to find a better way to look at your recipes. While it does much more, the Google Nest Hub is a great way to prop up your recipes on a big screen in the kitchen without having to mess up your phone or tablet. Also, you can chat with it and it will play some songs while you turn on your chef.

Maybe all this time indoors has made you realize that your phone isn't working as well as you would like, or maybe you just want a bigger screen. Either way, Google Pixel 4 XL It brings together a ton of power in a solid package with a display that's great for watching movies or getting to work. Right now, the 64GB option is down to $ 600, which should be a ton of storage to cover the basics.

Put on your bathing suit and prepare the body of the pool. Very soon, it will be June. And, for a limited time, MorningSave is giving you four dancing flaming tiki torches to decorate the backyard for $ 39. These vibrant displays will remind your neighbors that despite * gestures to everything * it is still in permanent vacation mode after hours. And there's nothing better than pretending you're on vacation, even at a time when taking one doesn't make sense.

Typically these four tiki torches as seen on TV would cost you $ 80. But today, solar powered LED flames are 50% off. These outdoor torches are waterproof and "weather resistant", whatever that means, and are capable of running for 8 consecutive hours without failure. Each is 9.5 inches tall and weighs 11.5 pounds, so you should have no problem kicking them off the grass and relocating them elsewhere.

So a pandemic is happening, but that doesn't mean you shouldn't clean your car. For a decent $ 28you can grab a Armor All Car Cleaning Kit That includes everything you need to keep your car clean. Your car is one of the safest ways to enjoy the outdoors while we are collectively in quarantine, so be sure to show her some love. Take advantage of this deal before it's over!

Today, you can take a Rachael Ray 10 Piece Stainless Steel Kitchen Set with Red Handles for $ 108. You will get five pots and pans ranging from 1-6 quarts with their respective lids, plus a spoon and shaker thrown in for good measure.

Red handles are truly the star of the show here, and can help you fill a kitchen aesthetic that can't decide between the blemishes of the city and life in the country.

Wayfair is known for its incredible prices on everything you may need. They are currently running an incredible sale in all their outdoor items with up to 65% in savings The best part is that it works throughout the month of May! So enjoy outdoor items with big discounts like furniture, decor, kitchen utensils and everything you need to make your backyard a perfect summer paradise.

The cool summer nights are not complete without a lounge around a bonfire all curled up in a cozy blanket. Good comfortable furniture for relaxing can also make or break dog days. So quality rattan and soft cushions are what you need. How about sunbathing while reading your favorite books at Wayfair? besthammock? I tell you they have you covered.

But it's not just about where to sit, it's about what you do there too. Outdoor food kings, we've got you covered top-notch gas grills. And keep your cold drink in a retro cooler as temperatures rise.

And don't forget about Fido, not all dogs can be left alone. So calm down and take them pet pen no matter how big or small the puppy is.

Wayfair offers two-day free shipping on all orders over $ 35. There's plenty of time to explore all the great products in this sale, but move fast if you see something you like. It could disappear soon!

P.S. Remember buy sunscreen.

This light coat It is perfect for year round adventures and great for capes, with water and wind resistant materials. It has snap buttons, zippers, and drawstrings to keep you as warm and locked away from the elements as you like, and right now it's $ 119 off the regular price.

Hempz Lotion BOGO The | $ 23 | Ulta

I don't know who needs to hear this, but you should hydrate and hydrate yourself frequently. I really don't want to hear arguments any other way: Using lotion every day should be part of your general grooming routine, and no, I'm not going to elaborate. Fortunately Ulta agrees with me and is offering a good BOGO sale for Hempz Lotion. If you buy one, you get the other 50% discount. Take a bottle or two before they leave.

For all my lipstick obsessed people, I offer you a pretty good deal. If you buy two Revlon lipsticks or lip glosses (now through May 9), you can get a free tube! Why not build up your makeup arsenal while saving yourself a little cash? This will make it ten times easier to finally put together that YouTube tutorial you've seen a thousand times.

With two days left in this Puma sale, now is a great time to upgrade a pair of running shoes, casual sneakers, or replace an old hoodie. Use code GOOD NEWS to get a 30% discount on anything on sale or output section in the place. They are two different sections, so check which one you are on. Either way, you are looking at some very good discounted products for men, womanand kids.

I am a great admirer of Puma and my favorites are Hybrid sky They are included in the sale and shake around $ 45. That's over 50% off the original price. Most of the deals on this sale will see you saving money very close to that.

Free shipping on orders over $ 35. Sale ends May 9.

Now through mother's day, Express offers up to 60% discount on clearance styles, including women's tops and dresses, men's t-shirts and Shorts, and more. Also, you can buy one and get one with a 50% discount women's dress pants and men's shirts. Don't forget shipping is free on any order of $ 50 or more, so find some new pieces for your wardrobe so you can look just after quarantine.

With all the Disney parks closed, some people feel a little less magical about not being able to visit the mouse's home. But let the Disney store still prepare you to park with this selling shirts. At this time, buy two or more select shirts for $ 18 each. That's 26% off the normal price, even if you only choose two.

No code is needed, the discount comes directly to your cart. Sizes are moving fast in this sale, so if you see one you like, buy it today. Men and women styles are included in this sale.

Free shipping on orders over $ 75 with code SHIPMAGIC.

Fenty Beauty giving away free products should be something weekly and it seems like it is. Until Sunday, Fenty Beauty gives away Match Stick Skin Shimmer Skinstick to any order over $ 35. You can choose from 10 shades in this offer. There is no need to add it to your cart because it will notify you once you reach the correct quantity.

The $ 25 Match Stick is lightweight and designed to work with your other beauty products. These sticks can be used as a highlighter or blush and will absolutely enhance your look. Are you not sure of your shadow? I would match it with the tone of a marker you already use.

This order qualifies for free shipping and will last until midnight on May 10.

Many of us have had to settle for low-quality or makeshift face masks in the midst of the COVID-19 surge, but if you're looking for something that looks a bit more durable and comfortable, Wolford has an attractive option.

the Wolford Care Mask, a dual-layer polyester mask that's contoured to comfortably fit your face, is now back in stock after appearing in Vogue. A water repellent finish should help the Wolford Care mask hold the elements, while the "very thin and highly elastic bands" ensure that it does not slide constantly.

It's a more expensive option at $ 26, but given how long skins can be the new normal in various walks of life, it might be worth investing in something premium and durable.

I'm not the only one who desperately needs a massage at a time when all the spa and massage therapy offices are closed, right? Fortunately for us HoMedics has a solution. This three zone heated massage pad vibrates and emulates the Japanese shiatsu massage technique to relieve muscle tension in the neck, back, and shoulders, and is 39% off MorningSave right now.

Measuring 24 x 20 x 2 inches, it is large enough to function as a pillow when the remote is turned off. Speaking of which, the included wired remote attached to the massage unit features one-touch controls designed to run each massage session for 15 minutes at a time. The best part? You don't have to pay to extend it to 30 minutes or 45 or an hour. Just press the button again and you're done. Maybe this whole massage from home isn't so bad after all.