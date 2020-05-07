Porsha Williams has deleted all of her Instagram photos with fiance Dennis McKinley for this reason, according to fans.

What's going on? Porsha Williams once again returned to Instagram, where she deleted all her photos with her fiancé Dennis McKinley.

the Atlanta Real Housewives Star has deleted all vacations, vacations, dinner and dance photos with Dennis.

She kept only three photos that were taken with her little daughter, Pilar Jhena.

The move came after rumors began to swirl once more, claiming that Dennis had been unfaithful again. Fans know that Dennis cheated on Porsha during her postpartum depression.

The duo talked about the messy situation in the reality series. Porsha recently revealed why Dennis stomped on it.

She said, "When he told me he cheated because of postpartum depression, I took it and it rolled off my back like water on a duck's back." Because first of all, we still had sex. He was my biggest support system as I went through it, so all of that, I knew it was something that maybe had some of that, but I knew that was not the reason he came out. "

She added, "You know, people, when they talk about infidelity, they try to make up these big, big, deep reasons, and really what could have been was that we got together so quickly and this girl was still there, and maybe she wasn't around. , and he just came back and made a phone call. It could be effortless; It doesn't have to be that deep. I think once we kept going to counseling, you came to do it because you were selfish and because it was something you wanted to do And he discovered some things about me that we had never discussed before. "

He concluded by saying, “I needed to see that he had hurt me, and that seeing me hurt, I could see that everything I had given him was real and that I was about to throw all this away. So I think that was when he really got it. He even had a pattern of saying out loud: ‘Ignorance is happiness. I don't even want to know. I'm just happy with you. We are fine. i love you I do not care about your past. I don't care. I'm not asking all those questions. "

Ad

Will Porsha be so wise this time?



Post views:

12