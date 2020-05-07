Porsha Williams has a lot of fun at Dish Nation with Toya Johnson and her daughter, Reginae Carter – Watch the video

Porsha Williams excited her fans when she revealed that she invited Toya Johnson and Reginae Carter to Dish Nation. They had a mother-daughter rap challenge!

Check out the video Poraha shared on her social media account below.

‘We Had It 🔥 on @dishnation #MomDaughterRapChallenge Ayeeee Who won the freestyle battle, @colormenae or @toyajohnson? 🤔 Go to DishNation.com to VOTE. #DynamicDuo, "Porsha captioned her video.

One follower said, "Toya knows daggone very well, which was not a cool style." That was his verse on Rasheeda's "Bed Rock,quot;! "And someone else posted this:" Toya with the bars. It seems like he's been waiting years to say that. "

Another follower commented, "Only the real ones will remember BED ROCK REMIX ♥ ️ ♥ ️ ♥ ️ W / Kandi, Toya, Rasheeda, and Diamond," and another fan said, "Clearly Toya had been practicing in the mirror that she was READY hunty hahaha."

Another fan said, "That was her verse in the Bedrock remix,quot; toya crazy, "and someone else posted the following message:" Toya knows it is a real song that is not freestyle. 🤣 ’

As you can see, more followers shadowed Toya for not having freestyle. Another fan said, "Freestyle means you make up your own lyrics and don't sing to someone … disqualify #ijs."

Someone else said, "That was Toya's foundational lyrics, this isn't fair @colormenae styled my sister Nae won @toyajohnson!"

Porsha has been working from home these days, but fans still appreciate that they can watch Dish Nation during this long quarantine that seems endless.

Not long ago, Porsha managed to impress her fans and followers with a post she shared on her IG account.

Porsha shared a video on her social media account that Kandi Burruss also shared a while ago. It's like a movie trailer and "we are the characters," said a Porsha fan.



