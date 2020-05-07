Porsha Williams and Dennis McKinley split again according to Tasha K – Here's why

Porsha Williams started this season from Real Housewives of Atlanta, a single mother due to Dennis McKinley's infidelity that was exposed by Youtuber Tasha K. Now, the same woman who revealed the original story claims the couple has ended, again.

Porsha took Dennis back after discovering he cheated on her while she was pregnant. The two went to couples therapy where they tried to resolve the root of their problems, which can stem from rushing into the relationship and having a baby.

After a few sessions and a promise to improve, Dennis made up for what Porsha said yes again.

A few months ago Dennis was caught eating at a restaurant with unidentified women in the middle of the night. Porsha told Andy Cohen that they were still "working things out,quot; and did not respond directly when asked if they trusted him.

Fast forward to March, the parents were quarantined together and even celebrated their baby's birthday.

However, Porsha suddenly stopped sharing photos and videos of her and Dennis together. She has also removed any signs of him from her Instagram.

According to Tasha K, the two have separated again.

The vlogger not only claimed that Dennis was still unfaithful, but also said that McKinley refuses to marry Porsha without a prenuptial agreement.

The prenuptial issue was discussed at RHOA. The owner of the Hot Dog chain explained that he had learned his lesson about having a prenuptial agreement when he was kicked out of the Porsha home for cheating the first time.

Tasha went on to say that Williams is saving her breakup for a story this season, so she made a post about Dennis' business after being told that Tasha was going to report the news.

Ad

Do you think Porsha has permanently broken up with Dennis?



Post views:

32