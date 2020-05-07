Police Seek Person of Interest Related to Possible South End Kidnapping

Boston police are asking for the public's help in identifying a person of interest in connection with a possible kidnapping in the South End.

Police are asking for the public's help to identify the individual in this photo. —Boston Police Department

Police responded around 4:04 p.m. Wednesday a report of a possible kidnapping in the Harrison Avenue and Northampton Street area. But upon arrival, "the officers were unable to confirm the validity of the incident,quot; according to the department.

Police released a photo Thursday of a person they said is not a suspect, but a person of interest, they are seeking to locate.

"The individual appears to be an adult woman with dark hair, wearing a black sweatshirt, red shorts, or a skirt with black pants underneath and red or crimson shoes," police said. "Additionally, she was possibly seen entering a motor vehicle believed to be a gray mini van."

The incident is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 617-343-5619. Anonymous suggestions can be sent by calling the CrimeStoppers Advice Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by sending a text message with the word "TIP,quot; to CRIME (27463).

%MINIFYHTML1ccdc737800a08958848f9d72bab445114%