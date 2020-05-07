"Police say I drive well,quot;: Offers come for 5-year-old boy who stole parents' van to buy Lamborghini – Up News Info

Bids are coming to a 5-year-old Utah boy who stole his parents' SUV so he could drive to California to buy a Lamborghini.

Adrian Zamarripa took the keys to his parents' SUV on Monday afternoon after his mother refused to buy him a Lamborghini, which costs around $ 200,000.

With $ 3 in his pocket, Adrian drove for about two miles in Ogden before being stopped on Interstate 15 by Utah Highway Patrol Soldier Rick Morgan.

"How old are you? Five years old?" Video from the dash camera recorded the bewildered soldier telling Adrian.

Andrian told police that he took the keys to the family's Dodge Journey so he could drive to California to buy a Lamborghini, Up News Info affiliate KUTV reported.

Sidney Estrada, Adrian's older sister, said she was taking care of the family's children while their parents were at work. She says she woke up from a nap and discovered that her brother had disappeared.

"I saw that the truck was gone, and he was gone, and the keys were gone," he said.

The family says Adrian has never driven a car before and they don't know how he managed to get the car keys, let alone drive through town and up the interstate.

"The police say I drive well," said Adrian.

Adrian's family says offers are coming for Adrian, including one from "Jeremy of Orem," a Lamborghini owner who took him for a ride. The family says they are still deciding what to do with the other offers.