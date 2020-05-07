Police laugh at Indianapolis rapper shot and killed during manhunt

Instagram



An Indianapolis rapper was shot dead by police during a car chase. Local artist known as Sean Da Don broadcast the entire incident that happened on Wednesday, May 6, via Facebook Live, to the horror of his fans.

According to MTO News, the car chase began when the Indianapolis Metro Police noticed Sean speeding and reckless driving on Interstate 65. They tried to stop him, but he didn't stop. Instead, the rapper pulled out his camera and began broadcasting the police car chase live. Boasting about it, he wrote on the Facebook video, "Chase lol high speed."

After police chased the vehicle off an exit ramp for about 15 minutes, Sean jumped out of his car and ran away while still holding his phone. The police department says officers yelled at him to stop, but still ignored him.

When a police officer attempted to fire a Taser pistol during the foot chase, officers claimed they saw Sean brandishing a firearm and exchanged fire with officers. He was shot and killed by officers around 6:15 p.m., according to the report.

Meanwhile, the video shows Sean on the ground after being tested before multiple shots were heard. As the phone continued to record, police officers were heard laughing at the dying man and taunting him with one of them saying, "It looks like it's going to be a nearby coffin." One of the officers was seen in the video before turning Live off.

After the video of Sean's shooting went viral, people turned to social media to express their displeasure. "What would happen," wrote one surprised user. Someone who saw the incident on Live reacted: "I literally just left their live. It's so sad, they must have thought their other phone was a gun or something. They shot him like 13x, I think, and then people were like the police " They laughed, joked and said "it will be a closed coffin". "

Others, on the other hand, blamed Sean for running away from the police. "Why was he running away from the police in the first place?" one asked, while another similarly commented, "He clearly thinks it is a joke. Who is going to live while running from the police? Smh RIP."